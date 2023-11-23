"It'd be 45 games": Rapper Cam'ron says Draymond Green should be thankful David Stern is not NBA Commissioner

More than a week after Draymond Green's infamous chokehold on Rudy Gobert during their NBA In-Season Tournament matchup, the world is still talking about the altercation. The five-game suspension that the four-time NBA champion received is believed to be lenient by many.

In Stephen A. Smith's recent podcast, he was able to guest rappers Cam'Ron and Ma$e, who shared their opinions about Green's five-game suspension given by the NBA. Cam'Ron expressed how differently former NBA Commissioner David Stern would have handled the situation.

"To be honest with you, I think it was definitely a low game suspension. He should be happy with five games. I think if this was David Stern, it would be 45 games," said Cam'Ron (at the 21-minute mark in the video below).

The rapper also highlighted the differences between Adam Silver and the late David Stern.

"I think Adam Silver is more of a player's commissioner than David Stern was. He talks to the players, he was more opinionated on how they feel and I think this was a very, very low-end suspension," added Cam'Ron. "If I had to judge it, I would say anywhere from eight to 10 games and no disrespect, Draymond."

WATCH: Stephen A. Smith's full interview with Cam'Ron and Ma$e

Draymond Green apologizes to teammates after chokehold on Rudy Gobert

The Golden State Warriors have been struggling this season due to injuries, conditioning, and chemistry, and now they have to deal with Draymond Green's five-game suspension for choking Rudy Gobert last week. Knowing that what happened did the team more harm than good, Green has been reported to have apologized to his teammates and coaches.

"Sources in the locker room said Green apologized and displayed contrition. He told the team his intentions were pure — protecting his teammate — but he took it too far," said Marcus Thompson of The Athletic.

Draymond Green has already served three of the five-game suspension that the NBA has given him. In the matchups he missed, the team lost twice to the OKC Thunder but managed to pick a win against the Houston Rockets. The Golden State Warriors are now placed fourth in the NBA Pacific division with a losing record of 7-8.

The Warriors will still have to play the Phoenix Suns on the road and the San Antonio Spurs at the Chase Center without Draymond Green. He returns to the team when they face the Sacramento Kings on the road at the Golden 1 Center on November 28.