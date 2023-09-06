LeBron James has faced criticism throughout his career for his alleged involvement in assembling "superteams" and occasionally leaving his current team when it appears unable to contend for a championship.

Former New York Knicks guard John Starks expressed the opinion that James' tendency to form superteams and change teams hurts his legacy.

“LeBron is hurting his legacy by switching NBA teams so much that it will affect his standing when it comes to LeBron vs. Jordan debates,” Starks said.

In the 1990s, the Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks had a fierce rivalry, meeting in the playoffs five times, where Jordan and Starks frequently matched up.

“Mike didn’t move around," Starks said. "He wanted to play against the best. He felt like he didn’t need to go chase players to join his team to beat the best because he felt like he was the best, and I think that’s the difference.”

Jordan's NBA legacy is closely tied to his illustrious career with the Bulls. He spent the entirety of his prime years in Chicago, during which he achieved remarkable success, capturing six championships and establishing himself as one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

It was only in the latter stages of his career that Jordan briefly joined the Washington Wizards, a decision that added another intriguing chapter to his basketball journey.

LeBron James and his success with star teammates

LeBron James has played for three different NBA teams, beginning with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and then moving to the Miami Heat, where he teamed with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh and won two championships. He returned to Cleveland to join forces with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love and won one championship.

Eventually, he joined the LA Lakers, forming a potent duo with Anthony Davis, with whom he won his fourth title.

James, Robert Horry, John Salley and Danny Green stand as the exclusive group of players who have secured championships with three distinct teams.

Horry's illustrious career includes seven championships: two with the Houston Rockets, three with the Lakers and another two with the San Antonio Spurs.

Salley won four NBA titles: two with the Detroit Pistons and one apiece with the Bulls and the Lakers.

Green won championships with the Spurs, Raptors and Lakers.