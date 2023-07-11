"It's champ Michael Porter Jr., serving box combos": Nuggets stars MPJ and KCP work at local fast food joint to give back to community

After leading the Denver Nuggets to their first-ever NBA championship, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Michael Porter Jr. decided to give back to the community while interacting with Denver fans.

The two Nuggets starters picked up a shift at a Raising Cane's restaurant in Denver’s Central Park neighborhood to serve up some lunch to fans.

"It's champ Michael Porter Jr., serving box combos," the young star forward said while starting his shift at the counter. The two NBA champions met with a roaring crowd, interacting with fans both at the counter and in the drive-thru.

“This was such a fun experience, working with the crew and serving our fans at Raising Cane’s,” Michael Porter Jr. said. “I used to work at a snow cone stand back in the day with my brothers and sisters, so I felt like I was able to pick up taking orders pretty quickly.”

The two Nuggets stars greeted fans, signed autographs, took photos and served up some tenders. They both took turns at the register and drive-thru while also working a shift by delivering a box of chicken fingers, fries, toast, coleslaw, and Cane's sauce to fans.

"Very enjoyable, you know? Seeing everybody just as excited as us. So, to be here with the fans, you know... serve them some chicken... feels cool," Porter Jr. said.

"Super excited to see the turnout, see the fans be excited... it makes us feel good seeing the videos on Twitter, the fans outside going crazy... and to be able to celebrate with everybody, it's going to be a good day," he added.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, a two-time NBA champion, stated:

"It was great, you know? It's always fun to interact. They don't get the opportunity to see us as much or the opportunity to come to the games. So, just being out here and giving them that opportunity to see us face-to-face you know is good."

Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are not the first athletes that have worked at Raising Cane's and interacted with fans.

Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett worked a shift at the restaurant after the Bulldogs won the College Football Playoff national championship last season. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has also worked at Cane's.

Michael Porter Jr., Nuggets have no plans to slow down after winning the NBA championship

The Denver Nuggets went 16-4 in the playoffs en route to the 2023 NBA championship. They defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat.

Denver never changed its starting lineup in the postseason, with Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, KCP, MPJ and Aaron Gordon being starters for all 20 playoff games.

The Nuggets defeated the Heat in five games in the NBA Finals. After they lost Game 2 at home, Denver won three straight to win the championship.

Denver is not planning to slow down after its first-ever title. Michael Porter Jr., Murray and NBA Finals MVP Jokic are all young and under contract through the summer of 2025.

Caldwell-Pope has a player option in his contract for the summer of 2024. The Nuggets have already entered the 2023/24 season as the favorite to repeat.

