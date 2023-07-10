Basketball
  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Miami Heat vs. Phoenix Suns NBA Summer League 2023 (July 10, 2023): Preview, prediction, players to watch, rosters and more

Miami Heat vs. Phoenix Suns NBA Summer League 2023 (July 10, 2023): Preview, prediction, players to watch, rosters and more

By Yiannis Bouranis
Modified Jul 10, 2023 18:03 GMT
Orlando Robinson Toumani Camara Heat Suns
Orlando Robinson Toumani Camara Heat Suns

The Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns collide in the second game of their 2023 NBA Summer League campaign, which is set to take place at Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas on Monday, July 10.

Phoenix lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in their first game of the Summer League. Toumani Camara had 20 points, while Jordan Goodwin scored 12 for the Suns. But the bench didn’t get much playing time and didn’t produce much, either.

On the contrary, the Heat, who have played multiple games together, relied on defense to defeat the Boston Celtics 99-88, with Orlando Robinson scoring 36 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

The Phoenix Suns are like many teams in the Summer League that need to wake up on the offensive end, as their opening performance wasn't great. The Miami Heat are just one of those teams that compete to win, whether it's Summer League, preseason, G League or the NBA Finals.

Prediction: Both teams don't have much depth, so it's starting lineup against starting lineup, and Miami’s starting five is way better. So, we expect the Heat to win this one and stay undefeated in the Las Vegas tournament.

Pick: Heat -3 (-110)

Players to watch: Orlando Robinson and Toumani Camara

Fordham Rams v Dayton Flyers
Fordham Rams v Dayton Flyers

Orlando Robinson and Toumani Camara are two players we should focus on Miami vs. Phoenix game in Las Vegas.

Orlando Robinson exhibited a tantalizing skill set for a big man, dominating inside and out (3-for-4 from deep) for 36 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. His zero turnovers were especially impressive for a young big man in a mistake-ridden atmosphere like Summer League.

“I mean, every day in the playoffs, when I knew I couldn’t play, I was working that entire time,” Robinson said, “looking forward to this moment and stage, just to come out here and compete and do my best and do the things I’ve been working on this entire time.”

Robinson wasn’t drafted in 2022, but the Miami Heat have kept him under some form of contract since. Saturday provided more than a hint as to why.

The Phoenix NBA Summer League team lost their opener on Saturday night. Still, Suns roster player Toumani Camara (second-round draft pick) likely looked really good, especially in the first half.

The game didn’t look ‘too fast’ for rookie Camara, who finished with 20 points (8-13 shooting) and eight rebounds in 31 minutes.

Toumani Camara later said he enjoyed being a versatile defensive player, guarding multiple positions for Phoenix when needed:

"I love it. I feel like that’s part of my game, that’s part of my identity - who I am. I take a lot of pride in that. Like I said today, I feel like I didn't do a good job of boxing out, so I feel like [it's about] keep watching a film, learning and going on the next day."

Miami Heat 2023 NBA Summer League roster

PLAYER#POSHEIGHTWEIGHTBIRTHDATEAGEEXPSCHOOLHOW ACQUIRED
Nikola Jovic5F6-11225 lbsJUN 09, 2003201Mega Basket#27 Pick In 2022 Draft
Jamal Cain8F6-7205 lbsMAR 20, 1999241OaklandSigned On 07/15/22
Dru Smith9G6-3200 lbsDEC 30, 1997251MissouriSigned On 07/01/23
Jaime Jaquez Jr.11F6-7220 lbsFEB 18, 200122RUCLA#18 Pick In 2023 Draft
Orlando Robinson25C6-11245 lbsJUL 10, 2000221Fresno StateSigned On 07/06/22
Jamaree Bouyea71G6-2180 lbsJUN 27, 1999241San FranciscoSigned On 07/01/23
Justin Powell72G6-6200 lbsMAY 09, 200122RWashington State
Chase Audige73G6-4200 lbsJUN 29, 199924RNorthwestern
Caleb Daniels74G6-4210 lbsMAY 17, 199924RVillanova
Trenton Massner75G6-2175 lbsNOV 20, 199923RWestern Illinois
Alondes Williams76G6-4205 lbsJUN 19, 1999241Wake Forest
Drew Peterson81F6-9205 lbsNOV 09, 199923RUSC
Taylor Funk83F6-9220 lbsNOV 06, 199725RUtah State
Ja'von Franklin84F6-7210 lbsOCT 14, 199824RGeorgia Tech
Brandon McCoy94C7-0250 lbsJUN 11, 199825RUNLV
Patrick Gardner95C6-11250 lbsJUN 16, 199924RMarist

Caron Butler is the head coach of the team in the Summer League

Phoenix Suns 2023 NBA Summer League roster

PLAYER#POSHEIGHTWEIGHTBIRTHDATEAGEEXPSCHOOLHOW ACQUIRED
Jordan Goodwin4G6-3200 lbsOCT 23, 1998242St. LouisTraded From WAS On 06/23/23
Eron Gordon8G6-3200 lbsNOV 07, 199725RValparaiso
Marcus Carr16G6-2200 lbsJUN 06, 199924RTexas
Savion Flagg17F6-8225 lbsMAY 06, 199924RSam Houston State
Louis Olinde19F6-10188 lbsMAR 19, 199825RGermany
Toumani Camara20F6-8220 lbsMAY 08, 200023RDayton#52 Pick In 2023 Draft
Grant Sherfield25G6-2203 lbsOCT 29, 199923ROklahoma
Keanu Pinder26C6-9214 lbsMAY 28, 199528RArizona
Eugene German28G6-0185 lbsDEC 02, 199725RNorthern Illinois
Jawun Evans30G6-0185 lbsJUL 26, 1996262Oklahoma State
Gabe Brown40F6-8207 lbsMAR 05, 200023RMichigan State
Barry Brown Jr.45G6-2193 lbsDEC 21, 199626RKansas State
Trey Jemison55C6-11260 lbsNOV 28, 199923RUAB
Hunter Hale77G6-4170 lbsJUN 25, 199726RWinthrop

Quinton Crawford is the head coach of the Phoenix Suns in the Summer League

Heat, Suns coaches praise Robinson and Camara for impressive Las Vegas debut

Miami Heat v Houston Rockets
Miami Heat v Houston Rockets

Orlando Robinson and Toumani Camara shined in their respective debuts in the Las Vegas NBA Summer League and got high praise from their head coaches afterward.

“It’s amazing,” said Caron Butler, the Erik Spoelstra assistant who is coaching the Heat’s summer roster, on Orlando Robinson. “This is the thing that we talked about throughout the course of the season, just getting prepared for this moment, so he could be prepared to have an excellent performance on this stage.”

Meanwhile, Suns coach Quinton Crawford was impressed with the Dayton product after his NBA Summer League debut:

"He was great. He did everything we asked him to do. We use him as a Swiss Army knife. He showed that he can bring the ball up the court. He showed that he can play the five [inaudible] and a bunch of different things. I think his first showing in the NBA was really good."

We expect both Robinson and Camara to continue their stellar performances in the remaining NBA Summer League games, starting from their battle on Monday.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

Top 5 players BANNED from the NBA for drug use! Shocking names ahead!

Quick Links

Edited by R. Elahi
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...