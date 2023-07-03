Heat vs. Lakers California Classic Summer League 2023: Preview, prediction, players to watch, rosters, and more

The 2023 NBA Summer League has arrived, with the Miami Heat going up against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first game of the tournament. This matchup falls under the California Classic Summer League, which will involve a triple header scheduled for July 3 and 5.

Today's game will begin at 6:00 PM ET at the Golden 1 Center (Sacramento, California). It will also be available to watch on ESPN2.

Heat vs. Lakers California Classic Summer League 2023: Prediction

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As Miami consists of more young and inexperienced players as opposed to the Lakers, young with some experience to boot, FanDuel picks LA to win this one.

Game Score Prediction: Lakers: 85 - Heat: 79

Miami Heat California Summer League 2023: Players

Player and No. Position Jamaree Bouyea (#71) Guard Justin Powell (#72) Guard Chase Audige (#73) Guard Caleb Daniels (#74) Guard Trenton Massner (#75) Guard Alondes Williams (#76) Guard Nikola Jović (#5) Forward Jamal Cain (#8) Forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (#11) Forward Drew Peterson (#81) Forward Taylor Funk (#83) Forward Ja’von Franklin (#84) Forward Orlando Robinson (#25) Center Brandon McCoy (#94) Center Patrick Gardner (#95) Center

Heat assistant coach Caron Butler will lead the summer league team as the head coach.

Los Angeles Lakers California Summer League 2023: Players

Player and No. Position Max Christie (#10) Guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (#11) Guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (#14) Guard Damion Baugh (#29) Guard Bryce Hamilton (#36) Guard D'Moi Hodge (#55) Guard Cole Swider (#20) Forward Maxwell Lewis (#21) Forward Alex Fudge (#27) Forward LJ Figueroa (#30) Forward Colin Castleton (#26) Center Sacha Killeya-Jones (#31) Center

LA's assistant coach JD DuBois will be the Summer League Team's head coach.

The matchup between Miami's Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Los Angeles' Jalen Hood-Schifino

NBA Draft Basketball

The standout from Miami's roster is Jaime Jaquez Jr., a 6-foot-7 forward from UCLA selected as the 18th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. During his final season with UCLA, Jaquez Jr. averaged 17.8 points per game (48.1% shooting, including 31.7% from 3-point range) and 8.2 rebounds.

The standout from Los Angeles' roster would be Jalen Hood-Schifino, a 6-foot-6 guard from Indiana who was drafted 17th overall. In his one season playing for Indiana, Hood-Schifino averaged 13.5 ppg (41.7% shooting, including 33.3% from 3-point range) and 4.1 rpg.

Despite playing in different positions, this is the matchup to watch for during this ball game. Jaquez Jr. plays with a polished mid-range game to counter the defensive skillset of Hood-Schifino.

Heat vs. Lakers Summer League 2023: Odds, Spread, and Moneyline

Moneyline: Miami (+118), LA (-144)

Spread: Miami +2.5 (-110), LA -2.5 (-110)

Total 163.5: Over (-110), Under (-110)

Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Los Angeles Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino on how they're going to fit on their respective teams

NBA Draft Basketball

Following the draft, Miami's Jaime Jaquez Jr. addressed the media about how his game will translate to the professional league.

“I feel like my biggest quality is just making an impact with winning plays," Jaquez Jr. said. "That’s getting a steal, getting a deflection, getting a big rebound. Just little things that really impact the game in a major way is something I really try to do in my game. I think that’s one of my biggest attributes.”

LA's Jalen Hood-Schifino, on the other hand, talked about his skillsets as a player and how they will make him make an impact in the NBA.

“I would say I’m an all-around player,” Hood-Schifino said. “I’m a big guard. Defensively, I can guard any position. My big body can help me. I know there’s going to be a learning curve.”

With the matchup set between these two players, their duel will surely be one to look out for in the summer league.

Poll : 0 votes