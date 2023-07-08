Basketball
  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics NBA Summer League 2023 (8th July, 2023): Preview, prediction, players to watch, rosters and more

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics NBA Summer League 2023 (8th July, 2023): Preview, prediction, players to watch, rosters and more

By Yiannis Bouranis
Modified Jul 08, 2023 18:17 GMT
Jamie Jaquez Jr. Jordan Walsh
Jamie Jaquez Jr. Jordan Walsh NBA Summer League

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics collide in their opening game at the 2023 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas on Saturday.

This will be the first of at least five games for both sides, who will seek to go all the way to the championship round and fight for the NBA Summer League title.

Miami is back in action after going 1-1 in California earlier this week in the California Classic NBA Summer League. It’ll take on the Celtics in Las Vegas, aiming to improve offensively after scoring just 85 points against the Sacramento Kings (96-85 loss).

Nikola Jovic had 22 points, and Jamal Cain added 17 off the bench in its latest game against the Kings. Jamie Jaquez only saw 16 minutes and scored four points on 1-for-6 shooting from the floor.

Players to watch: Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Jordan Walsh

Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 22 points, on 8/15 shooting, in 22 minutes in the NBA Summer League opener vs. the LA Lakers (107-90), but didn't play a lot vs. the Kings, scoring just four points (1/6 shooting). He is expected to have more playing time in Las Vegas, as the Miami Heat view him as a candidate for the final roster spots.

He is known as a physical player who can be effective on the defensive end, which could make him a nice fit for the Heat culture. At 6-foot-7 and 225 pounds, he can provide them with some much-needed size at the wing position.

Heat NBA Draft
Heat NBA Draft

Forward Jordan Walsh was selected 38th this season, and he signed a four-year deal with the Celtics as his first pro contract. He is now set for his Boston debut.

Walsh is a former five-star prospect who ended up as an X-factor off the bench for an Arkansas team that ended up in the Sweet 16 last season.

Boston president Brad Stevens gave the early scouting report on Walsh: “He has a special ability laterally and with his wingspan to swallow people up defensively.”

Walsh will start off in a backup role on the main roster, but his defensive abilities will be his ticket into the NBA. However, he’ll also need to improve his offense to actually stick in the league.

Boston Celtics 2023 NBA Summer League roster

NumberNamePositionHeightAge2022-23 team
51Udoka AzubuikeC6-1023Utah Jazz (NBA)
50Olek BalcerowskiC7-122Gran Canaria (Spain)
26Kamar BaldwinG6-125Maine Celtics (G-League)
tbdDalano BantonG6-723Toronto Raptors (NBA)
38Justin BeanF6-726Memphis Hustle (G-League)
99Justin ChampagnieF6-622Boston Celtics (NBA)
20J.D. DavisonG6-320Boston Celtics (NBA)
45Sam GrieselF6-623Nebraska (NCAA)
55Reggie KissoonlalC7-027Maine Celtics (G-League)
37Mychal MulderG6-329Sioux Falls Skyforce (G-League)
29Jay ScrubbG6-522Lakeland Magic (G-League)
41Vincent Valerio-BodonF6-922Sopron KC (Hungary)
27Jordan WalshF6-719Arkansas (NCAA)

Miami Heat 2023 NBA Summer League roster

PLAYER#POSHEIGHTWEIGHTBIRTHDATEAGEEXPSCHOOLHOW ACQUIRED
Nikola Jovic5F6-11225 lbsJUN 09, 2003201Mega Basket#27 Pick In 2022 Draft
Jamal Cain8F6-7205 lbsMAR 20, 1999241OaklandSigned On 07/15/22
Dru Smith9G6-3200 lbsDEC 30, 1997251MissouriSigned On 07/01/23
Jaime Jaquez Jr.11F6-7220 lbsFEB 18, 200122RUCLA#18 Pick In 2023 Draft
Orlando Robinson25C6-11245 lbsJUL 10, 2000221Fresno StateSigned On 07/06/22
Jamaree Bouyea71G6-2180 lbsJUN 27, 1999241San FranciscoSigned On 07/01/23
Justin Powell72G6-6200 lbsMAY 09, 200122RWashington State
Chase Audige73G6-4200 lbsJUN 29, 199924RNorthwestern
Caleb Daniels74G6-4210 lbsMAY 17, 199924RVillanova
Trenton Massner75G6-2175 lbsNOV 20, 199923RWestern Illinois
Alondes Williams76G6-4205 lbsJUN 19, 1999241Wake Forest
Drew Peterson81F6-9205 lbsNOV 09, 199923RUSC
Taylor Funk83F6-9220 lbsNOV 06, 199725RUtah State
Ja'von Franklin84F6-7210 lbsOCT 14, 199824RGeorgia Tech
Brandon McCoy94C7-0250 lbsJUN 11, 199825RUNLV
Patrick Gardner95C6-11250 lbsJUN 16, 199924RMarist
“This is about the growth of our players," Miami Summer League head coach Caron Butler said about what the team's expectations are for the NBA Summer League. Butler highlighted the names of Orlando Robinson, 2022 first-round pick Nikola Jovic, 2023 first-round pick Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Jamaree Bouyea and Jamal Cain as potential two-way deal candidates.
"It’s about looking at those guys, seeing them get better, from a student of the game standpoint, or a playing the game standpoint, to make reads in the pocket, defensively, embodying the culture. If you see all of them get better throughout the course of the summer leagues, then it’s a win for me," Butler added, via Yahoo News.
“We have people who are joining us from all different places in their career and on their journey and on their path, and they’re all excited to be here and they’re receptive to coaching and ready to work,” Boston Summer League head coach Tony Dobbins said. “So for us as a staff, it’s easy to come in here and work with those guys. And we get to know each other better and try some things that maybe we will be able to apply to the season.”

After Saturday's game, the Miami Heat will take on the Atlanta Hawks (Tuesday, July 12), Philadelphia 76ers (Wednesday, July 13) and Toronto Raptors (Saturday, July 15).

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics will play the Washington Wizards (Sunday, July 9), LA Lakers (Wedneday, July 12) and New York Knicks (Friday, July 14).

A tough and competitive game is expected between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas on Saturday. The game starts at 3 p.m. ET and will be televised by the NBA TV and the League Pass for international fans. Expect the Heat to win this one and start their Vegas Summer League campaign strong.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

He was drafted AHEAD of Kevin Durant... But is now an NBA FAILURE!

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...