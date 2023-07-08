Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics NBA Summer League 2023 (8th July, 2023): Preview, prediction, players to watch, rosters and more

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics collide in their opening game at the 2023 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas on Saturday.
This will be the first of at least five games for both sides, who will seek to go all the way to the championship round and fight for the NBA Summer League title.
Miami is back in action after going 1-1 in California earlier this week in the California Classic NBA Summer League. It’ll take on the Celtics in Las Vegas, aiming to improve offensively after scoring just 85 points against the Sacramento Kings (96-85 loss).
Nikola Jovic had 22 points, and Jamal Cain added 17 off the bench in its latest game against the Kings. Jamie Jaquez only saw 16 minutes and scored four points on 1-for-6 shooting from the floor.
Players to watch: Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Jordan Walsh
Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 22 points, on 8/15 shooting, in 22 minutes in the NBA Summer League opener vs. the LA Lakers (107-90), but didn't play a lot vs. the Kings, scoring just four points (1/6 shooting). He is expected to have more playing time in Las Vegas, as the Miami Heat view him as a candidate for the final roster spots.
He is known as a physical player who can be effective on the defensive end, which could make him a nice fit for the Heat culture. At 6-foot-7 and 225 pounds, he can provide them with some much-needed size at the wing position.
Forward Jordan Walsh was selected 38th this season, and he signed a four-year deal with the Celtics as his first pro contract. He is now set for his Boston debut.
Walsh is a former five-star prospect who ended up as an X-factor off the bench for an Arkansas team that ended up in the Sweet 16 last season.
Boston president Brad Stevens gave the early scouting report on Walsh: “He has a special ability laterally and with his wingspan to swallow people up defensively.”
Walsh will start off in a backup role on the main roster, but his defensive abilities will be his ticket into the NBA. However, he’ll also need to improve his offense to actually stick in the league.
Boston Celtics 2023 NBA Summer League roster
Miami Heat 2023 NBA Summer League roster
“This is about the growth of our players," Miami Summer League head coach Caron Butler said about what the team's expectations are for the NBA Summer League. Butler highlighted the names of Orlando Robinson, 2022 first-round pick Nikola Jovic, 2023 first-round pick Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Jamaree Bouyea and Jamal Cain as potential two-way deal candidates.
"It’s about looking at those guys, seeing them get better, from a student of the game standpoint, or a playing the game standpoint, to make reads in the pocket, defensively, embodying the culture. If you see all of them get better throughout the course of the summer leagues, then it’s a win for me," Butler added, via Yahoo News.
“We have people who are joining us from all different places in their career and on their journey and on their path, and they’re all excited to be here and they’re receptive to coaching and ready to work,” Boston Summer League head coach Tony Dobbins said. “So for us as a staff, it’s easy to come in here and work with those guys. And we get to know each other better and try some things that maybe we will be able to apply to the season.”
After Saturday's game, the Miami Heat will take on the Atlanta Hawks (Tuesday, July 12), Philadelphia 76ers (Wednesday, July 13) and Toronto Raptors (Saturday, July 15).
Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics will play the Washington Wizards (Sunday, July 9), LA Lakers (Wedneday, July 12) and New York Knicks (Friday, July 14).
A tough and competitive game is expected between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas on Saturday. The game starts at 3 p.m. ET and will be televised by the NBA TV and the League Pass for international fans. Expect the Heat to win this one and start their Vegas Summer League campaign strong.
He was drafted AHEAD of Kevin Durant... But is now an NBA FAILURE!