Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics NBA Summer League 2023 (8th July, 2023): Preview, prediction, players to watch, rosters and more

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics collide in their opening game at the 2023 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas on Saturday.

This will be the first of at least five games for both sides, who will seek to go all the way to the championship round and fight for the NBA Summer League title.

Miami is back in action after going 1-1 in California earlier this week in the California Classic NBA Summer League. It’ll take on the Celtics in Las Vegas, aiming to improve offensively after scoring just 85 points against the Sacramento Kings (96-85 loss).

Nikola Jovic had 22 points, and Jamal Cain added 17 off the bench in its latest game against the Kings. Jamie Jaquez only saw 16 minutes and scored four points on 1-for-6 shooting from the floor.

Players to watch: Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Jordan Walsh

Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 22 points, on 8/15 shooting, in 22 minutes in the NBA Summer League opener vs. the LA Lakers (107-90), but didn't play a lot vs. the Kings, scoring just four points (1/6 shooting). He is expected to have more playing time in Las Vegas, as the Miami Heat view him as a candidate for the final roster spots.

He is known as a physical player who can be effective on the defensive end, which could make him a nice fit for the Heat culture. At 6-foot-7 and 225 pounds, he can provide them with some much-needed size at the wing position.

Forward Jordan Walsh was selected 38th this season, and he signed a four-year deal with the Celtics as his first pro contract. He is now set for his Boston debut.

Walsh is a former five-star prospect who ended up as an X-factor off the bench for an Arkansas team that ended up in the Sweet 16 last season.

Boston president Brad Stevens gave the early scouting report on Walsh: “He has a special ability laterally and with his wingspan to swallow people up defensively.”

Walsh will start off in a backup role on the main roster, but his defensive abilities will be his ticket into the NBA. However, he’ll also need to improve his offense to actually stick in the league.

Boston Celtics 2023 NBA Summer League roster

Number Name Position Height Age 2022-23 team 51 Udoka Azubuike C 6-10 23 Utah Jazz (NBA) 50 Olek Balcerowski C 7-1 22 Gran Canaria (Spain) 26 Kamar Baldwin G 6-1 25 Maine Celtics (G-League) tbd Dalano Banton G 6-7 23 Toronto Raptors (NBA) 38 Justin Bean F 6-7 26 Memphis Hustle (G-League) 99 Justin Champagnie F 6-6 22 Boston Celtics (NBA) 20 J.D. Davison G 6-3 20 Boston Celtics (NBA) 45 Sam Griesel F 6-6 23 Nebraska (NCAA) 55 Reggie Kissoonlal C 7-0 27 Maine Celtics (G-League) 37 Mychal Mulder G 6-3 29 Sioux Falls Skyforce (G-League) 29 Jay Scrubb G 6-5 22 Lakeland Magic (G-League) 41 Vincent Valerio-Bodon F 6-9 22 Sopron KC (Hungary) 27 Jordan Walsh F 6-7 19 Arkansas (NCAA)

Miami Heat 2023 NBA Summer League roster

PLAYER # POS HEIGHT WEIGHT BIRTHDATE AGE EXP SCHOOL HOW ACQUIRED Nikola Jovic 5 F 6-11 225 lbs JUN 09, 2003 20 1 Mega Basket #27 Pick In 2022 Draft Jamal Cain 8 F 6-7 205 lbs MAR 20, 1999 24 1 Oakland Signed On 07/15/22 Dru Smith 9 G 6-3 200 lbs DEC 30, 1997 25 1 Missouri Signed On 07/01/23 Jaime Jaquez Jr. 11 F 6-7 220 lbs FEB 18, 2001 22 R UCLA #18 Pick In 2023 Draft Orlando Robinson 25 C 6-11 245 lbs JUL 10, 2000 22 1 Fresno State Signed On 07/06/22 Jamaree Bouyea 71 G 6-2 180 lbs JUN 27, 1999 24 1 San Francisco Signed On 07/01/23 Justin Powell 72 G 6-6 200 lbs MAY 09, 2001 22 R Washington State Chase Audige 73 G 6-4 200 lbs JUN 29, 1999 24 R Northwestern Caleb Daniels 74 G 6-4 210 lbs MAY 17, 1999 24 R Villanova Trenton Massner 75 G 6-2 175 lbs NOV 20, 1999 23 R Western Illinois Alondes Williams 76 G 6-4 205 lbs JUN 19, 1999 24 1 Wake Forest Drew Peterson 81 F 6-9 205 lbs NOV 09, 1999 23 R USC Taylor Funk 83 F 6-9 220 lbs NOV 06, 1997 25 R Utah State Ja'von Franklin 84 F 6-7 210 lbs OCT 14, 1998 24 R Georgia Tech Brandon McCoy 94 C 7-0 250 lbs JUN 11, 1998 25 R UNLV Patrick Gardner 95 C 6-11 250 lbs JUN 16, 1999 24 R Marist

“This is about the growth of our players," Miami Summer League head coach Caron Butler said about what the team's expectations are for the NBA Summer League. Butler highlighted the names of Orlando Robinson, 2022 first-round pick Nikola Jovic, 2023 first-round pick Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Jamaree Bouyea and Jamal Cain as potential two-way deal candidates.

"It’s about looking at those guys, seeing them get better, from a student of the game standpoint, or a playing the game standpoint, to make reads in the pocket, defensively, embodying the culture. If you see all of them get better throughout the course of the summer leagues, then it’s a win for me," Butler added, via Yahoo News.

“We have people who are joining us from all different places in their career and on their journey and on their path, and they’re all excited to be here and they’re receptive to coaching and ready to work,” Boston Summer League head coach Tony Dobbins said. “So for us as a staff, it’s easy to come in here and work with those guys. And we get to know each other better and try some things that maybe we will be able to apply to the season.”

After Saturday's game, the Miami Heat will take on the Atlanta Hawks (Tuesday, July 12), Philadelphia 76ers (Wednesday, July 13) and Toronto Raptors (Saturday, July 15).

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics will play the Washington Wizards (Sunday, July 9), LA Lakers (Wedneday, July 12) and New York Knicks (Friday, July 14).

A tough and competitive game is expected between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas on Saturday. The game starts at 3 p.m. ET and will be televised by the NBA TV and the League Pass for international fans. Expect the Heat to win this one and start their Vegas Summer League campaign strong.

