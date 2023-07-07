The 2023 NBA Summer League is gearing up and the Golden State Warriors face a familiar foe in the Los Angeles Lakers at the Thomas & Mack Center. ESPN will be putting the game up live at 11 pm ET.

Warriors vs Lakers NBA 2k24 Summer League 2023: Prediction

The Golden State Warriors are 1-1 in the NBA Summer League while the Los Angeles Lakers are still looking for their first victory. The Warriors showed strong defense in their win against the Charlotte Hornets, while the Lakers are still working on getting their new players adjusted to the NBA style of play.

Given the Warriors' recent victory, they are expected to have the upper hand in their matchup against the Lakers. The final score is predicted to be around 96-93 in favor of the Warriors.

Golden State Warriors NBA Summer League 2023 Roster

Player Position Yuri Collins Guard Kendric Davis Guard Trayce Jackson-Davis Forward / Center Mikael Jantunen Forward Javan Johnson Forward Jayce Johnson Center Gabe Kalsheur Guard Adam Kunkel Guard Isiaha Mike Forward Reggie Perry Center Brandin Podziemski Guard Lester Quinones Guard Gui Santos Forward Adam Seiko Guard Craig Sword Guard

Los Angeles Lakers NBA Summer League 2023 Roster

Player Position Max Christie Guard Jalen Hood-Schifino Guard Scotty Pippen Jr. Guard Damion Baugh Guard Bryce Hamilton Guard D'Moi Hodge Guard Cole Swider Forward Maxwell Lewis Forward Alex Fudge Forward LJ Figueroa Forward Colin Castleton Center Sacha Killeya-Jones Center

Players to Watch:

Lester Quinones is looking good so far and the former Memphis Tiger is out to prove that he deserves to be on an NBA roster. He managed to lead the Warriors with 21 points, three assists, two rebounds and five three-pointers against Charlotte.

Gui Santos was the 55th overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft and this Brazilian player has been consistent in the first two games of the Golden State Warriors. His last outing was a steady 18 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal but what stands out was his shot selection doing 77.8% in nine shots.

Jalen Hood-Schifino has been a promising rookie and the Los Angeles Lakers look to squeeze out more from the 2023 17th overall pick. His most recent outing against the San Antonio Spurs showed that he can provide some scoring at an efficient rate doing 47.1% in 17 shots. The former Indiana Hoosier finished the game with 20 points, four, assists, three rebounds and one steal.

Max Christie is in his second year with the Los Angeles Lakers and he is looking sharp in the first two games of the NBA Summer League. He led the team against the Spurs in scoring tallying 25 points, four rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block.

Warriors vs. Lakers NBA 2k24 Summer League 2023: Odds, Spread, and Moneyline

Moneyline: Lakers (-155), Warriors (+130)

Spread: Lakers (-3.5), Warriors (+3.5)

Total 219: Over (-110), Under (-110)

