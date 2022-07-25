"It's the first nba player for me"  "No f**king way john collins is demanding a max" - Fans ruthlessly roast John Collins for fouling out of a Drew League game

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins participated in the Drew League during the offseason. However, after a disappointing performance, NBA fans didn't hold back in roasting the Hawks big man.

Collins joined his teammate Trae Young at the Drew League. With the two combining forces for their team, the duo looked like a threat to their competition.

NBA @NBA John Collins for the tough and-one



Catch them live in



app.link.nba.com/e/drewleaguewe… Trae YoungJohn Collins for the tough and-oneCatch them live in @DrewLeague action NOW on NBA.com and the NBA App! Trae Young ➡️ John Collins for the tough and-one 💪Catch them live in @DrewLeague action NOW on NBA.com and the NBA App!📲 app.link.nba.com/e/drewleaguewe… https://t.co/M5JCRltv3U

Things weren't breezy for the Hawks big man in this Drew League game. First, a Drew League player posterized Collins. Then, Collins became the first NBA player to foul out of a Drew League game.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife



Blocks Trae Young & then dunks on John Collins! What a sequence by the Citi Team Blazers at the Drew LeagueBlocks Trae Young & then dunks on John Collins! What a sequence by the Citi Team Blazers at the Drew League 👀Blocks Trae Young & then dunks on John Collins! https://t.co/Dempa7HxfO

Collins and his team also lost the game. After a particularly embarrassing showing at the Drew League, NBA fans didn't hesitate to roast the Hawks big man.

Here are some of the best reactions to the situation from Twitter:

Kyle @kwjohnson5 @buckets The hawks org watching John Collins get embarrassed in the Drew league @buckets The hawks org watching John Collins get embarrassed in the Drew league https://t.co/fw37SyYmwy

🏂 @itsjustTaj_ @buckets LMFAO my boy came there high as gas prices wtf y’all expect lol @buckets LMFAO my boy came there high as gas prices wtf y’all expect lol

Scott Neal @1fav_6 🤦🏾🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ @buckets Y’all really think nba players are playing for real…smh. How would that look if they get hurt playing at a rec gym🤦🏾🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ @buckets Y’all really think nba players are playing for real…smh. How would that look if they get hurt playing at a rec gym😂😂🤦🏾🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️

RL @RL____RL @ClutchPointsApp @CraigSm15555053

What happened here!

Fouled out of a pickup game What happened here!Fouled out of a pickup game @ClutchPointsApp @CraigSm15555053 What happened here!Fouled out of a pickup game https://t.co/ELo7h1t72x

Icy 🏝❄️ @23rdwonder @ClutchPointsApp @big_business_ Ppl on this app going to make sure John gets slander Jesus @ClutchPointsApp @big_business_ Ppl on this app going to make sure John gets slander Jesus

NBA Memes @NBAMemes Hawks fans after watching John Collins get posterized and fouling out of the Drew League Hawks fans after watching John Collins get posterized and fouling out of the Drew League https://t.co/Yhz4OqVKly

FD @FND5002 @Nili_things @TopBallCoverage No fucking way john collins is demanding a max @Nili_things @TopBallCoverage No fucking way john collins is demanding a max

offseason benny @bennybluechip_ john collins been asking for more touched and sets ran for him for two years and just fouled out of a drew league game yeahhh buddy set them screens john collins been asking for more touched and sets ran for him for two years and just fouled out of a drew league game yeahhh buddy set them screens

News of the event has damaged the big man's reputation. Even Joel Embiid reacted to a post about Collins taking the "L."

A handful of fans have defended the Hawks big man. However, the showcase hasn't helped his case. The Hawks may struggle to find interested parties for the forward.

Trade talks surrounding John Collins

John Collins attempts to drive past Joel Embiid.

Many expected John Collins to draw attention from the trade market this offseason. While the Hawks and Collins agreed to part ways, the Hawks failed to move the big man before the Draft.

Collins was tied to several teams early in the offseason. In this regard, the most viable trade option was with the San Antonio Spurs for Dejounte Murray. While the Hawks acquired Murray from the Spurs, they were unable to deal Collins in the process.

ESPN @espn The Spurs are trading Dejounte Murray to the Hawks for Danilo Gallinari, three first-round picks and a future pick swap, sources tell @wojespn The Spurs are trading Dejounte Murray to the Hawks for Danilo Gallinari, three first-round picks and a future pick swap, sources tell @wojespn. https://t.co/oeStvQqqmK

The last relevant trade destination practically shut itself down when the Phoenix Suns signed Deandre Ayton to a four-year deal. With all avenues closed, the Hawks will likely see Collins return to the lineup for opening night.

Skyline Report (NBA news & rumors) @Dc3daM Source: Any trade discussions regarding John Collins are now completely off the table now. Collins is committed to Atlanta and has mentioned that he wants to be a “hawk for life” A few deals were close but Atlanta never got what they wanted for JC. John Collins is here to stay! Source: Any trade discussions regarding John Collins are now completely off the table now. Collins is committed to Atlanta and has mentioned that he wants to be a “hawk for life” A few deals were close but Atlanta never got what they wanted for JC. John Collins is here to stay! https://t.co/K0d0RI2H1d

Collins signed a rookie max extension with the Atlanta Hawks in the 2021 offseason. The deal keeps him under contract until 2022.

The Hawks now have a potent combination of Dejounte Murray, Trae Young and Collins. Although Collins didn't have his best year last season, he has shown the ability to contribute when healthy.

The Hawks feature a fairly reliable starting rotation with De'Andre Hunter and Clint Capela in the frontcourt.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far