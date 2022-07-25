"It's the first nba player for me"  "No f**king way john collins is demanding a max" - Fans ruthlessly roast John Collins for fouling out of a Drew League game

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins participated in the Drew League during the offseason. However, after a disappointing performance, NBA fans didn't hold back in roasting the Hawks big man.
Collins joined his teammate Trae Young at the Drew League. With the two combining forces for their team, the duo looked like a threat to their competition.
Things weren't breezy for the Hawks big man in this Drew League game. First, a Drew League player posterized Collins. Then, Collins became the first NBA player to foul out of a Drew League game.
Collins and his team also lost the game. After a particularly embarrassing showing at the Drew League, NBA fans didn't hesitate to roast the Hawks big man.
Here are some of the best reactions to the situation from Twitter:
News of the event has damaged the big man's reputation. Even Joel Embiid reacted to a post about Collins taking the "L."
A handful of fans have defended the Hawks big man. However, the showcase hasn't helped his case. The Hawks may struggle to find interested parties for the forward.
Trade talks surrounding John Collins
Many expected John Collins to draw attention from the trade market this offseason. While the Hawks and Collins agreed to part ways, the Hawks failed to move the big man before the Draft.
Collins was tied to several teams early in the offseason. In this regard, the most viable trade option was with the San Antonio Spurs for Dejounte Murray. While the Hawks acquired Murray from the Spurs, they were unable to deal Collins in the process.
The last relevant trade destination practically shut itself down when the Phoenix Suns signed Deandre Ayton to a four-year deal. With all avenues closed, the Hawks will likely see Collins return to the lineup for opening night.
Collins signed a rookie max extension with the Atlanta Hawks in the 2021 offseason. The deal keeps him under contract until 2022.
The Hawks now have a potent combination of Dejounte Murray, Trae Young and Collins. Although Collins didn't have his best year last season, he has shown the ability to contribute when healthy.
The Hawks feature a fairly reliable starting rotation with De'Andre Hunter and Clint Capela in the frontcourt.