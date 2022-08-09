“It’s not meant to be easy man, there’s levels, right?” - Phil Handy says players like Kawhi Leonard and Kobe Bryant’s relentlessness separates them from others

LA Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard has been praised by LA Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy.

In an interview with Gilbert Arenas, Phil Handy spoke about the work ethic of the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Kobe Bryant and others. He believes that very few people have what it takes to make it to their level. Handy spoke about how meticulous they are in their craft and that's what separated them from the rest.

"It's not meant to be easy, man. There's levels, right? That separation, people don't understand that separation. You know, you talk about there's elite ,and then there's another whole, there's a whole another level, there's a gap. And people, well, why, what separates them." Handy said.

"Man, listen, I've learned what separates Bron, you know. What separates guys like Kobe, the Brons, the Kawhis, the KDs or whatever. It's the work that they put in, how meticulous they are with that work, relentless with that work and there is a true gap," Phil Handy concluded.

Phil Handy has been part of championship rosters in the NBA as he was the assistant coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers and has watched LeBron James up close.

He was also with Leonard and the Toronto Raptors during their championship success in 2019 and has been with the Lakers ever since as he has three rings in his resume.

Can Kawhi Leonard lead the LA Clippers to a championship next season?

Kawhi Leonard has almost become a forgotten man in the NBA. He missed the entirety of the 2021-22 NBA season due to a knee injury he picked up the year before.

The road to the NBA Finals in the West is as tough as it gets. But the LA Clippers are loaded going into the 2022-23 season. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are back in the fray.

Leonard signed a new four-year deal with the Clippers going into last season, with the fourth year being a player option worth over $48 million. The deal will see him earn $176.3 million over four years and is a long-term commitment to the franchise from one of the best players in the game.

The LA Clippers have also done a fabulous job in surrounding him with the right pieces. They are arguably the best coach in the league in Ty Lue and possess a roster that includes talented players. The combination could prove to be lethal if it clicks.

While they still lack a quintessential point guard, Kawhi Leonard is one of the best players in the game who has got it done on a number of occasions should he stay healthy.

