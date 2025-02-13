"It's ok not to be close to everybody": De'Aaron Fox clashes with fan on IG while making feelings known on cutting ties with Domantas Sabonis

De'Aaron Fox is embracing change after being traded to the San Antonio Spurs midseason. After eight years with the Sacramento Kings, Fox has moved on to a new chapter in his career. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the star guard unfollowed former teammate Domantas Sabonis on social media.

Fox and Sabonis formed a dynamic duo for the Kings for nearly four years, helping rejuvenate the fanbase and breaking the franchise’s 16-year playoff drought.

However, when fans called out Fox on social media, he hinted that he wasn’t particularly close with Sabonis off the court. The one-time All-Star responded to several comments on Instagram, engaging in a brief back-and-forth with some fans.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to Fox, the situation shouldn’t matter to fans. However, one fan expressed disappointment with his response. Ultimately, the Spurs guard emphasized that not being close with everyone isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"We were teammates," Fox commented. "It's ok not to be close to everybody."

Expand Tweet

Both players appear to have moved on since the trade. A quick check of Sabonis' Instagram following list confirms that Fox is no longer on it.

Fox isn't being followed by Sabonis anymore

During his time in Sacramento, Fox developed into one of the league’s premier backcourt players. The 6-foot-3 guard had the best season of his career in 2022-23, averaging 25.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

That same season, the former Kentucky standout earned his first All-Star selection and was named the NBA’s inaugural Clutch Player of the Year. Overall, Fox averaged 21.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg and 6.1 apg throughout his tenure with the Kings.

Also read: NBA insider drops major update about De'Aaron Fox's injury issues shortly after blockbuster link up with Victor Wembanyama

Fans react to De'Aaron Fox unfollowing Domantas Sabonis

For some fans, it was difficult to accept that Fox and Sabonis shared only a professional relationship. After learning that Fox unfollowed the Lithuanian star on Instagram, many voiced their frustrations on X (formerly Twitter).

"And Spurs fans wonder why we call Fox a snake," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

"DeAaron the “🤡” fox," another fan commented.

"Lol i always knew he was a f*****g weirdo," one fan posted.

Other fans dismissed the situation entirely.

"Yall be putting too much into social media," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

"Yall needa hop off foxs d**k," another fan commented.

"He literally said sometimes n****s are just teammates🤷🏾‍♂️, also why are yall so worried about who n****s follow or don’t ??" a fan posted.

Fox has played four games with the Spurs since being traded, averaging 21.3 ppg, 8.5 apg and 3.5 rpg alongside Victor Wembanyama.

Also read: De'Aaron Fox's wife Recee Fox drops heartfelt 3-word reaction as she watches his Spurs debut from courtside

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback