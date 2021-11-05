“It’s one game, let’s calm down” – Bam Adebayo seeks no overreaction as Miami Heat post lowest scoring game of the season in 17-point loss to Boston Celtics

It was a bad day at the office for Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat on Thursday. The Heat posted their lowest scoring game of the season in a 78-95 loss to the Boston Celtics. After taking a 24-18 lead at the end of the first period, the Miami Heat were outscored 54-77 the rest of the way. It turned out to be their second loss of the season. Miami also had to face the embarrassment of posting only nine points in the second period of the game.

The loss to the Celtics came on a night when the Heat shot just 34.6% from the floor and went 9-of-41 (22.0%) from downtown on their home floor. Although Jimmy Butler put up 20 points, PJ Tucker was 1-of-6 from the field while Duncan Robinson missed 12 of his 17 long range attempts. Tyler Herro had only six points in a season-low performance. Bam Adebayo, who scored 13 points in the contest, however, asked for no overreaction to the Miami Heat’s deflating loss after the game. Adebayo said:

“I just feel like we weren’t making shots. That was the biggest difference in the game. We had a lot of open ones we usually make… It’s one game, let’s calm down. It’s one game.”

Bam Adebayo and Miami Heat wait for update on Kyle Lowry injury

In addition to the lop-sided defeat to the Celtics, Bam Adebayo and Miami Heat will also be concerned with the injury to Kyle Lowry. Lowry picked it up in the second half of the game. He hopped off the court after Robinson fell on his left leg under the basket in the third quarter.

Will Manso @WillManso A bad night gets worse for the Heat. Kyle Lowry gets his ankle rolled on and heads right to locker room. A bad night gets worse for the Heat. Kyle Lowry gets his ankle rolled on and heads right to locker room. https://t.co/QpmerztZxD

Lowry himself struggled for much of the game against the Celtics. The Miami Heat offseason acquisition was just 2-of-9 from the floor before he had to leave the contest. “We’ll find out tomorrow,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said when asked about Lowry’s sprained ankle.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT #BOSvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Kyle Lowry left tonight's game with a sprained left ankle and will not return. #BOSvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Kyle Lowry left tonight's game with a sprained left ankle and will not return.

Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat will hope that the injury to Lowry is not serious. They host the NBA’s best team, the Utah Jazz, in their next matchup on November 6.

