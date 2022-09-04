"It's not a win-now mentality...It's not a Scottie Pippen situation" - Andre Iguodala encourages Chet Holmgren to be confident and understand the NBA system 

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie selection Chet Holmgren will miss the entirety of the 2022-23 NBA season. The 20-year-old will miss his rookie season owing to a Lisfranc injury to his right foot in the Pro-AM game. He took it upon himself to guard 4-time NBA champion LeBron James and sustained the injury.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Thunder say Chet Holmgren will miss the entire 2022-23 NBA season due to his right foot injury. Thunder say Chet Holmgren will miss the entire 2022-23 NBA season due to his right foot injury.

Andre Iguodala, on his podcast, Point Forward, reacted to the rookie missing out on his rookie season. The Golden State Warriors forward stated that the youngster has ample time to recover and make his way back to his debut season. Iguodala revealed that Holmgren's situation with OKC is not one that demands that he recovers quickly as the franchise’s strategy is for the future and not hinged on the present.

The 4-time NBA champion referenced Scottie Pippen's injury situation with the Chicago Bulls, emphasizing that the rookie should rather get a full recovery than get hasty and start playing before his foot has healed completely. He also advised Holmgren to take the time to learn more about the NBA and understand its schedule. Iguodala said:

"He's in a situation where he can just work out every day, it's not a win-now mentality. So they not rushing him back. It's not a Scottie Pippen situation where you can say you're not going to mess up my summer I'm just going to get surgery in October..."

Iguodala continued:

"But he's got to look at the positives and I think that's the best way to look at it. Learn the ropes of the NBA, understand the schedule, all those days can be used to your advantage. Because confidence is a big thing in our league and you don't want to rush him back too soon to get hurt again. So you know, you got to be real delicate with him."

Chet Holmgren has successfully undergone surgery

Chet Holmgren made his way into the league as the second draft pick in the 2022 NBA draft. The 7-feet-tall player was pegged as one of the rookies with huge potential.

Having sustained a season-ending foot injury, Holmgren has taken steps to get surgery and commence his recovery. According to a press release by the Oklahoma City Thunder, the rookie has successfully undergone surgery to address the Lisfranc injury in his right foot. This, however, is not an indication that the rookie will be joining his teammates sometime in the 2022-23 NBA season. OKC franchise revealed:

"Chet Holmgren underwent a successful surgery to address his Lisfranc injury. The procedure was performed by Dr. David Porter at Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics in Carmel, IN with Thunder medical personnel present."

