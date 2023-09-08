“It sucks”: Austin Reaves dejectedly replies about USA loss with Carmelo Anthony and Sue Bird in attendees

Austin Reaves will go down in history as a member of the Team USA team that suffered a crushing loss to Germany that ended their gold medal run at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Down by double-digits, Reaves initiated the USA run in the fourth quarter along with Anthony Edwards but the late surge fell short in the final minute of their semifinal matchup with Germany.

The Los Angeles Lakers wingman finished the game with 21 points and he was the second top scorer for the Americans behind Edwards' 23 points. Eventually, Germany prevailed against Team USA 113-111.

"Anytime you lose, at least for me, I can probably speak for every guy in the locker room, coaching staff, all that -- anytime you lose, it sucks. As, like I said, as a competitor, it's probably the worst thing, possibly that can happen," said Austin Reaves to the media after the loss.

Team USA will now have to go to battle for third place against Canada who was also upset by Serbia in their semifinal bout.

In the audience were USA basketball legends. Three-time Olympic gold medalist Carmelo Anthony was spotted sitting beside five-time Olympic gold medalist and four-time FIBA gold medalist, Sue Bird.

Austin Reaves, Team USA are going to be facing a huge challenge against Canada

With both North American teams suffering semi-final losses, the USA and Canada are going to battle for the bronze medal in the 2023 FIBA World Cup this Sunday, September 10 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

This matchup between the USA and Canada was initially favored to be in the gold medal match. Both squads boast a huge number of NBA players and one should expect a good battle for third place.

Canada will be led by OKC Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and New York Knicks wingman RJ Barrett. Dillon Brooks made his name known at the FIBA World Cup as the player who was able to lock Luka Doncic in their victory against Slovenia.

Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards continues to lead Team USA in scoring with 18.1 points in their last seven games. Mikal Bridges is next with 12.9 points while Austin Reaves provided 12.4 points per game.