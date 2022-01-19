"The Lakers, Trail Blazers, Knicks, Jazz, Wizards, Celtics, Pacers, Timberwolves and Kings have all signaled interest in the 27-year-old" – Jake Fischer says Jerami Grant is in demand before trade deadline

Jake Fischer, a contributor to Bleacher Report’s NBA section, has reported that peaking interest Jerami Grant is garnering before the trade deadline. The power forward has improved his contribution over the last two seasons with the Detroit Pistons.

Grant currently leads the Pistons in scoring, with an average of 20.1 points per game, along with 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer bleacherreport.com/articles/29525… The Jerami Grant sweepstakes may prove to be the most competitive market for any player this NBA trade season. Latest details on possible landing spots in Washington, Minnesota, Los Angeles and many more at @BR_NBA The Jerami Grant sweepstakes may prove to be the most competitive market for any player this NBA trade season. Latest details on possible landing spots in Washington, Minnesota, Los Angeles and many more at @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/29525…

The buzz around Grant is mainly because of the impact he can have on almost any roster, especially during the playoffs. His size, scoring ability and growth has improved his value in the trade market, and the Pistons are aware of that. Fischer listed a host of teams that are interested in Grant, saying:

“The Lakers, Trail Blazers, Knicks, Jazz, Wizards, Celtics, Pacers, Timberwolves and Kings have all signaled interest in the 27-year-old.”

Grant has missed the last 17 games with a thumb injury. In that stretch of games, the Pistons have struggled, winning only six games. However, given the position they are in right now, the focus is still on future prospects. Detroit will need to capitalize on his heightened trade value as they look to get future stars and draft picks.

KING NBA Stats @NBAStatsKing



#Pistons Does Jerami Grant take another leap this year with his scoring?- 2017: 5.5 ppg- 2018: 8.4 ppg- 2019: 13.6 ppg- 2020: 12.0 ppg- 2021: 22.3 ppg- 2021-22: ?? Does Jerami Grant take another leap this year with his scoring? - 2017: 5.5 ppg - 2018: 8.4 ppg - 2019: 13.6 ppg - 2020: 12.0 ppg - 2021: 22.3 ppg - 2021-22: ?? #Pistons https://t.co/ylschMvX3j

Fischer drew a parallel to Aaron Gordon’s trade to the Denver Nuggets, valuing them alike. According to sources, the ask for Grant is two first-round picks or one first-round pick plus a high-upside young player, which is similar to that of Gordon’s. Another factor that could be a roadblock for teams like the LA Lakers is Grant’s demands for a bigger role, being a primary offensive option.

Which team will be the best suitor for Jerami Grant?

For Jerami Grant to sign with another team, the main factor is what that team is willing to give up. The Lakers’ interest in Grant could solve a few of their problems, but give rise to a whole new set of them. First, the Lakers are bullish on Talen Horton-Tucker’s potential and are likely to hold on to him. And with his poor run of performances lately, THT is not going to make any waves.

The Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves don’t have much to offer in Joe Ingles and Malik Beasley respectively. Although Grant may be an instant fit on the Memphis Grizzlies roster, it is unlikely the Grizzlies will move away from the team-building strategy that has worked for them.

The Boston Celtics reportedly showed interest in Grant, but were later categorized as an unlikely destination, according to Bleacher Report.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops REPORT: The Pistons made a trade offer of Jerami Grant, Saddiq Bey, Kelly Olynyk and a 1st-round pick to the 76ers for Ben Simmons, via B/R.



The 76ers were not excited about the offer. REPORT: The Pistons made a trade offer of Jerami Grant, Saddiq Bey, Kelly Olynyk and a 1st-round pick to the 76ers for Ben Simmons, via B/R. The 76ers were not excited about the offer. https://t.co/fBSuCKX6nv

That leaves the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards as the frontrunners.

Patrick Williams, a second-year forward with Chicago, has a lot of potential and has piqued the Pistons’ interest; despite being out for the rest of the season. With the Bulls on a four-game losing streak, adding Grant alongside DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic might bring stability to their roster. It also gives them more depth and a strong chance in the playoffs, as they are currently first in the East.

The Washington Wizards are staring at Bradley Beal’s expiring contract and will have to put in the effort to surround him with a contention-worthy roster. Deni Avdija, Rui Hachimura and Montrezl Harrell are reported to be moving pieces in a trade scenario. Grant even has a connection to the franchise, owing to his father Harvey Grant’s eight-year career in Washington.

