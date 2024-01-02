Ja Morant reacts to Quinn Ewers' gunshot celebration amid NBA scrutiny

On December 26, Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies sparked controversy with an apparent gun gesture after scoring against the New Orleans Pelicans. Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers seemed to imitate Morant's celebration in the Sugar Bowl.

During the Longhorns' game against the Washington Huskies, Ewers made the same celebration. Morant's gunshot celebration made headlines after the 24-year-old enacted it facing towards the audience.

In Week 4 of the NFL season, Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings celebrated a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers by making a “too small” gesture, which is common among NBA players. Under NFL rules, the celebration is considered taunting, and Jefferson was fined $10,927 for his act.

Ewers' celebration didn't go unnoticed by Ja Morant. He reacted to a video that Barstool Sports posted on X (formerly Twitter) with a laughing emoji.

Morant escaped a fine from the NBA for his viral celebration that resembled a gun gesture. However, he should be careful not to attract more attention from the league, as he was already suspended for showing a gun on his Instagram Live.

He is a key player for his team, the Memphis Grizzlies, who are struggling this season. They are 13th in the Western Conference with a 10-22 record and have a slim chance of making the playoffs.

Was Ja Morant's celebration really a gun celebration?

Ja Morant’s celebration against the New Orleans Pelicans was dubbed by many as spraying bullets on the crowd after scoring the point. His celebration gesture received much attention on social media while many alleged that Morant was doing the gun celebration.

Morant’s celebration was more controversial because of his past history of showing guns on his Instagram Live. He had already been suspended twice for a total of 33 games for this offense.

However, it is unfair to assume that Morant was intentionally making a gun gesture, as he may have been imitating something else. The NBA did not fine or ban him further, and some reports suggested that his celebration was inspired by Baton Rouge.