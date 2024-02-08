Ja Morant's girlfriend KK Dixon and other Grizzlies couples celebrate Celtics-bound Xavier Tillman's wife's birthday 

Xavier Tillman's wife Tamia had quality time with Ja Morant's girlfriend KK Dixon and other Memphis Grizzlies couples as they celebrated her birthday in style. The celebration comes on the back of the big's departure to the Boston Celtics for Lamar Stevens, the Celtics' 2027 second-round pick (via Atlanta Hawks), and their 2030 second-round pick (via Dallas Mavericks).

Tillman and Tamia are high school sweethearts and share two children — Ayanna Tillman, and a son, Xavier Jr.

As for the celebration, Dixon took to her Instagram stories to share a clip of a blue heart-shaped cake with 'That girl since 97' written on it. She also captioned it with a line from 50 Cent's hit chartbuster 'In Da Club'.

"Yo Shawty, it's your birthday"

Xavier Tillman's wife Tamia celebrated her birthday with Ja Morant's girlfriend KK Dixon and other Memphis Grizzlies couples

On the season front, Tillman will now be Boston-bound as the Grizzlies traded the big. The forward spent all four seasons in the league with Memphis playing 207 games and averaging 6.2 points and 4.3 rebounds.

With Steven Adams ruled out of the season. Subsequently, they traded him to the Houston Rockets. Tillman found a regular slot in the lineup and now he will play for the Celtics who roped him in to add more teeth to their defense, providing additional frontcourt depth behind center Kristaps Porzingis and forward Al Horford.

Xavier Tillman shares how his family along with Tamia's pushed him to focus on basketball

After hitting it off with Tamia, Xavier Tillman soon found out that the couple was expecting a child. According to Heavy Sports, Tillman shared that both families were supportive, and it was mutually agreed upon that the best move was to focus on playing basketball.

“They told me to focus on basketball because they said that’s going to be the way to provide for your family. They said ‘You have to lock in on basketball and you have to make sure that you don’t waste any opportunities on the court and make sure that you don’t take days for granted. Because this is going to be your way to provide for your family.'”

Plying his trade for Memphis, Tillman has made a case for himself as a solid defender, who makes up for his offensive shortcomings with aggressive rebounding and spacing. The center was crucial for the Grizzlies this season with 6.0 points and 4.6 assists in 34 games.

With the team going through a forgettable season after losing their star player to a shoulder injury, and the rest of the unit popping in and out with their injury woes, Xavier Tillman will hope that he will have a perfect role-player stint with one of the best teams in the league this season.

