Ja Morant warns league about Grizzlies blue chip prospect

Ja Morant issued a warning to the rest of the NBA about GG Jackson II, who erupted for a career-high 35 points on Wednesday. Jackson was on fire from beyond the arc in the Memphis Grizzlies' 137-116 loss to the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.

Morant tweeted about Jackson's historic performance against the Warriors. The 19-year-old rookie became the youngest player in NBA history to make seven 3-pointers in a game. He went 7-for-14 from threes with five rebounds and three assists.

"Just wait," Morant wrote.

Ja Morant has been up close and personal with GG Jackson II's development this season. Jackson was drafted 45th overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in last year's draft and was only signed to a two-way contract. He started his rookie season with the Grizzlies' G League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle.

Due to injuries to Memphis' roster this season, the franchise had no other choice but to call up players from the G League and sign free agents to 10-day contracts. Jackson was one of them who received an opportunity and ran away with it.

In 36 games this season, the South Carolina product is averaging 13.4 points and 3.7 rebounds, shooting 44.2% from the field, including 37.3% from the field. He has even more sensational this month, putting up 19.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Morant has been supportive of Jackson due to their roots. Both players are from South Carolina, with Morant growing up in Dalzell and Sumter, while Jackson is from Columbia.

Ja Morant played only 9 games this season

Ja Morant suited for the Memphis Grizzlies nine times this season.

It has been a season to forget for the Memphis Grizzlies, with the team on pace to have their worst campaign since the 2017-18 NBA season. Injuries crippled the Grizzlies roster from the get-go, with Ja Morant among the casualties.

Morant was unable to play the first 25 games of the season due to his suspension after a second violation of the league's gun protocols. He returned on Dec. 19 and showed everyone what they missed, hitting a game-winning buzzer-beater against the New Orleans Pelicans.

However, Morant's return lasted just nine games, as he suffered a partial dislocation of his right shoulder that required surgery and was ruled out for the season. The Grizzlies had a winning 6-3 record with Morant.

