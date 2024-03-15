Jalen Green's baby mama Draya Michele rocks soft curls look with $31,000 Louis Vuitton clutch

Houston Rocket's guard Jalen Green's baby mama Draya Michele is a model, so she is used to stunning onlookers by pairing her incredible looks with clothes and accessories that compliment her features. As such, no one should be surprised by her latest Instagram post, where she rocks a new hairstyle, as well as a luxurious accessory.

In her latest Instagram post, she shows off her new look, which features soft curls. While her new hairdo is the focus of her post, she is also carrying an attention-grabbing clutch that comes with a hefty price tag.

The clutch is a Louis Vuitton Keepall Clutch Blown Up 25, and according to the official LV website, this particular accessory retails for $31,000. As per the website, this clutch's material is made mostly from metal but also features a leather lining. The website also states that this item has a lengthy manufacturing process, totaling up to 22 hours to make, which certainly factors into its high retail price.

Jalen Green is not in any of the images, but he showed support for Draya Michele by liking the post.

Draya Michele recently announced that she is pregnant with Jalen Green's baby

Amid the celebration for International Women's Day, Draya Michele surprised many of her fans by announcing that she and the Houston Rockets' guard are expecting.

She made the announcement through an Instagram post, wherein she also greeted her fellow women around the world and talked about her purpose while also celebrating motherhood.

In that same post, she shared with her followers that she is quite far along in her pregnancy and that she and Jalen Green are expecting a daughter.

Jalen Green has had an up-and-down year this season

One look at Jalen Green's season averages does not tell the story for the third-year guard. He has been averaging 18.6 points per game on 41.6 field goal shooting, as well as 31.9% from downtown.

These numbers look great on the surface, but it does not highlight his inconsistency. Take, for example, his last two games. In the Houston Rockets' most recent matchup against the Washington Wizards, Green exploded for a season-high 37 points. He shot the ball efficiently to reach that mark, going 15-23 from the field (65.2%) and 5-for-9 from downtown (55.6%).

However, in their road game against the San Antonio Spurs, he went 5-for-16 from the field and 2-for-6 from beyond the arc for a 16-point performance. In fact, in the four games before he scored his season-high, he went 9-for-27 from downtown.

Another stat to look at that highlights his inconsistency is the amount of single-digit scoring games he's had. In ten games this season, he has scored under ten points. Meanwhile, he has scored 30 or more in nine different games.

Throughout this season, Jalen Green has gone from having a huge scoring night to help his team to having an inefficient shooting clip on an almost nightly basis. This is not a bad thing for the young guard as it means he has shown flashes of All-star caliber production, but for him to reach the next level, he will need to work on his consistency.