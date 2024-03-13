"Tat her name so she knows it’s real" - Jalen Green's tattoo of Draya Michele triggers NBA fans' meltdown

The NBA community is fuming after discovering that Draya Michele is expecting a baby with Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green. Green is another NBA star with a baby mama, but his case has an interesting twist. The most noticeable issue between the two is their 17-year age gap. With that, you can understand why fans are angry.

Michele is 39 years old and has two kids from her prior relationships. Now, Green joins the family together with his unborn baby girl. The question right now is, how old is the Rockets guard? Well, he belongs in the young, up-and-comers of the league as he's only 22 years old.

There's another reason for fans to be mad at Green. Like other athletes, the youthful guard likes to put ink on his body. He added a new design to his body. The 6-foot-4 guard posted a photo of himself on his Instagram stories revealing his new design.

Green has Michele's first name as his new ink.

Jalen Green's tattoo of Draya Michele's name triggers more fans

After seeing the photo of Green's new design on his body, fans couldn't contain themselves from sharing their reactions. Here are some of the best reactions from the fans.

"Tat her name so she know it’s real," a post on X about Green's new tattoos said.

More reactions about Green's new ink were shared on social media:

Both seem happy and are looking forward to the birth of their child.

Patrick Beverley calls out former NBA player for comments about Draya Michele

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas had something to say about Michele's situation with Green. This started when his friend and former teammate Nick Young mentioned Arenas and the reality TV star doing "that thing."

According to Young, the three-time All-Star and Draya were in the backseat of a car on the way to the strip club. The two former teammates didn't go into detail nor reveal what happened, but their reactions implied there was an NSFW activity going on at the time.

Arenas stopped Swaggy P and mentioned that Michele is a mother now, which means they should not share that story anymore. To everyone's surprise, a current NBA player shared his thoughts on what the former Washington Wizards players talked about.

Who was the active player who shared his reaction to what Young and Arenas had to say? It was none other than Patrick Beverley. Beverley took to X his thoughts on the matter and even called out the players involved.

"Sidenote Yal foul. Not cool. Not at all. @GilsArenaShow Yal old asl talking about another man Lady. Not cool gang. @PatBevPod," Pat Bev on X.

Arenas hasn't responded to Beverley at the moment of this writing.