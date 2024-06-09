Jalen Green's baby mama Draya Michele shows off her $5,600 Balenciaga biker boots

Draya Michele, partner of Houston Rockets star Jalen Green, posted an Instagram story showing off a luxurious pair of Balenciaga biker boots. Michele, who welcomed her first child with Green in May 2024, is also the mother of two other sons from her past relationships.

The 39-year-old model and entrepreneur seems to have quickly moved on from the pregnancy and has posted a range of photos showing off her progress in recent weeks. Regardless, an Instagram story posted earlier today saw Michele with her legs perched up on the couch.

The image notably showed off a pair of black men’s biker boots, which is currently retailing for a whopping $5,600 on the official website. The particular shoes are available in three different colors and boast of a range of intricate leather patterns along with the official Balenciaga logo on the top.

Draya Michele on Instagram

A fashion icon in her own right, Draya Michele’s Instagram is filled with more such fashionable purchases, and she regularly collaborates with major brands. Furthermore, Michele is the owner/CEO of her own shopping and retail platform, Mint Swim.

Draya Michele's life in celebrity circles in addition to husband Jalen Green

Jalen Green and Draya Michele have been known to be in a relationship since August 2023. While Green is set to embark on his fourth season in the NBA with the Houston Rockets, Michele herself is a known figure and boasts 9.5 million followers on Instagram.

Furthermore, she has also appeared in several episodes of Basketball Wives LA due to her past relationship with Gilbert Arenas. Furthermore, she is no stranger to the world of sports in general, having previously been engaged to Tyrod Taylor and former NFL cornerback, Orlando Scandrick.

Regardless, Michele and Green welcomed their first baby daughter:

"If anything can surpass the wonder of being a woman, it’s the privilege of bringing another woman into existence. We are overjoyed to share our love for you, little girl. I'm excited to speak words to the daughter I never thought I’d have."

Needless to say, the couple’s relationship has been going extremely strong, even if Michele herself had not revealed the identity of the father when she announced pregnancy. As it turned out, it was confirmed by Green’s fellow NBA star Kyle Kuzma, who congratulated the entire family.