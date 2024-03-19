Jalen Green's baby mama Draya Michele teases custom Adidas kicks & threads for girl child

Houston Rockets star Jalen Green's girlfriend, Draya Michele, announced on International Women's Day that the pair are expecting a child. Of course, given the controversial nature of the couple's relationship given that Green is the same age as Michele's eldest son, there was plenty of criticism. Given their 18-year age gap, many were quick to weigh in on the situation.

Michele has largely kept quiet on the criticism, however, she recently took to social media, indicating that Adidas hooked the couple up with plenty of outfits. In a post on her Instagram story, Michele shared photos of shoes and outfits, all ready to be worn by the newborn baby.

Here are some screenshots of her post:

@DrayaMichele - Instagram

Looking at the criticism Draya Michele has faced regarding relationship with Jalen Green

Draya Michele has been on the receiving end of criticism for her relationship with Jalen Green. When the couple were first linked to one another, Michele was 38 years old and Green was just 21.

Now a year later, the situation is still questioned by many, and the pregnancy announcement only further raised eyebrows about the nature of the relationship.

While Michele has kept quiet on her relationship with Green, she notably took to social media shortly after announcing her pregnancy with a cryptic post. Michele shared a quote on her story about being misunderstood:

"Get comfortable being misunderstood. Only a fraction of people will be able to truly grasp your essence. You are not on anyone else's timeline of comprehension. Also, it's none of your business how others choose to perceive you. Most High sees you clearly - let that be enough."

Shortly after, the couple's relationship was a topic of discussion on rappers Mase and Cam'ron's It Is What It Is podcast. As the two explained, despite both of them being interested in older women when they were Green's age, the situation seems to be bad news for the Rockets standout.

So far, Jalen Green has yet to break his silence on the matter.