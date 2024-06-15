Jalen Green shares adorable first picture of his newborn baby girl along with new bright green nails

Jalen Green and his girlfriend, Draya Michele, welcomed their first child on May 12, 2024. The first-time father and the Houston Rockets star posted an adorable picture of his baby girl on his Instagram.

Green posted a series of pictures on Instagram. Among photos of his own and dining tables was a picture of Green's baby girl. Her face was hidden from the camera. The baby was wearing a white T-shirt that said:

“I ❤️ dad.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

What also stood out in the picture was one of his nails was painted green with the font “M” written in ink blue. The initials are the same as Green has a tattoo on one of his fingers.

This is the first time Green has posted a picture of his baby girl on his social media handle. His girlfriend, Michelle, had earlier posted an update about the birth of her child on Mother's Day.

Green had an excellent season after the All-Star break. Despite having a phenomenal season with the Rockets, he failed to get them to the NBA Play-In Tournament. At one point in the season, the Rockets led by Green had an 11-game winning streak, and it looked like they would qualify for the Play-In.

Jalen Green and Draya Michele show up to support Gunna's fashion venture

Jalen Green and his girlfriend Draya Michele were the attendees of American rapper Gunna’s fashion venture. The “One of Wun” hitmaker took his first step in the fashion industry by launching his fashion brand “P by Gunna on June 12.

Both Michele and Jalen Green donned sleeveless grey color t-shirts with the text “Sex Ed” written on the chest. Green also posted a picture with the American rapper on his IG handle and tagged Gunna's fashion brand's page in the caption.

This was the first time that Green and Michele had made a public appearance together after the birth of their first child. However, not everything has been that easy for Green in the last few months. According to multiple reports, the Houston Rockets star has allegedly fathered three children with three different women over the past 12 months.

Expand Tweet

In March 2024, "Media Take Out" reported that Green had impregnated a bottle girl from Club Onyx in Houston, and she shares the same due date as Dreya.

That's not all. In May, TMZ reported that Green had already welcomed his first baby, Peace Moira, into the world in February with 23-year-old college student Myah Iakopo. Dreya is allegedly, well aware of Green's daughter but has not approached Iakopo.