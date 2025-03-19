Jalen Rose's daughter Mariah Rose shares romantic moment with boyfriend in Chicago snap

Former NBA player Jalen Rose's daughter Mariah Rose has made a big presence online for her unfiltered opinions. From giving her bold opinions about Caitlin Clark and Taylor Swift's mingling at the Super Bowl to either hailing or criticizing players' fashion choices, the 22-year-old daughter of the former player hides nothing when it comes to her mind and words.

When it comes to her private life, she has learned to keep it a bit lowkey. However, Tuesday, March 18 wasn't one of those days.

The daughter of the former Indiana Pacers player publicly shared a romantic moment with her boyfriend. Mariah posted a picture on her Instagram story with Bryant Pietri at Cloud Gate in Chicago. Dressed in an all-black in black jacket, Mariah appeared all cozied up with Bryant who donned a puffer jacket and gray pants.

[Credit: IG/@mariahcrose]

Minutes later, she made yet another post. She reposted a post by her boyfriend on her other IG story. Bryant Pietri had reposted her post on his IG story with a heartfelt caption.

"Love you ❤️."

[Credit: IG/@mariahcrose]

According to his LinkedIn account, Bryant Pietri is from Atlanta, Georgia. He works as a Distribution Sales Manager at Honeywell. He has a bachelor's degree in Finance from Georgia State University.

Jalen Rose's daughter Mariah Rose apologizes for trolling Marcus Smart for his green hair

Jalen Rose's daughter Mariah Rose issued an apology to Washington Wizards guard Marcus Smart for previously trolling him for rocking a green hairstyle. When Smart played with the Boston Celtics, he came out with a green hairstyle which Mariah Rose termed as a "horrible broccoli situation."

Last month, on February 7, Mariah again took to her X account to issue her apology to the NBA player. She posted an apology video on her X handle and captioned it,

"My sincerest apologies to Marcus."

Mariah Rose went on to reveal that Marcus Smart had colored his hair to honor his mother who had recently passed after battling with cancer.

"Marcus Smart's hair wasn't green because he played for the Celtics. His hair was green to honor his late mother, who passed away from a rare form of bone marrow cancer, who had a desire to see his hair green before she passed away. Stay in school and sometimes learn to shut the f**k up kids," Rose said.

Marcus Smart's mother Camellia Smart passed away in September of 2018. She was battling with myelodysplastic syndrome. According to the Canadian Cancer Society, it's a rare type of blood cancer where the 'bone marrow is unable to produce enough healthy blood cells.'

