Jalen Williams lets out two-emoji reaction after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finishes runner-up to Nikola Jokic in MVP voting

By Tristan Rawcliffe
Modified May 09, 2024 05:46 GMT
Jalen Williams lets out two-emoji reaction after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finishes runner-up to Nikola Jokic in MVP voting
Jalen Williams lets out two-emoji reaction after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finishes runner-up to Nikola Jokic in MVP voting

OKC Thunder superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander came up short in this year’s MVP voting, finishing as the runner-up to Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic. Following Wednesday's MVP announcement, his teammate Jalen Williams offered a two-emoji reaction, seemingly summarizing his feelings about the two-time All-Star's snub.

Gilgeous-Alexander guided the Thunder to the Western Conference's No. 1 seed (57-25), marking a 17-win improvement from last season (40-42). Meanwhile, he was arguably the league's most consistent star. Over 75 games, he averaged 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.0 steals per game on 53.5% shooting.

Nonetheless, he only garnered 15 first-place MVP votes compared to Jokic's 79, finishing with 640 total points to Jokic's 926.

Jokic also had a dominant season, nearly averaging a triple-double, with the second-seeded Nuggets (57-25) tying the Thunder in the West standings. Over 79 outings, he averaged 26.4 ppg, 12.4 rpg, 9.0 apg and 1.4 spg, shooting 58.3%.

However, Jokic already won two MVPs (2021 and 2022), while Gilgeous-Alexander sought his first. So, OKC fans hoped the 25-year-old's compelling narrative would help him prevail.

Instead, Jokic secured his third MVP trophy in four years, with Williams seemingly reacting to the news on X/Twitter. The 23-year-old tweeted an expressionless face emoji alongside a thumbs-down emoji.

Afterward, he shared a ClutchPoints tweet highlighting Gilgeous-Alexander's accomplishments, including his league-leading 51 30-point games and 150 steals.

While Williams didn't directly share an opinion on his superstar teammate's MVP snub, it seems clear he wasn't a fan of the voters' decision-making.

Also Read: “Best thing in the world” - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander can’t contain excitement after 2-0 since Ares’ birth

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes history with MVP snub

Upon Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finishing as the MVP runner-up, many cited his strong team record and individual statistics. However, StatMamba put his snub into historical context with a tweet highlighting how rare it is for a player with his accomplishments not to win the award.

According to the outlet, Gilgeous-Alexander is the first player since 1967 to average 30-plus points on the West's No. 1 seed and not win MVP.

Fortunately for the Thunder superstar, he has a prime opportunity to avenge himself in the playoffs. OKC is 5-0 thus far, leading the Dallas Mavericks 1-0 in their second-round series.

Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic's defending champion Nuggets trail the Minnesota Timberwolves 2-0 in their Round 2 series. So, Gilgeous-Alexander has a chance to make a deeper playoff run than Jokic and potentially guide the upstart Thunder to an NBA championship.

Also Read: Drake’s friend Shai Gilgeous-Alexander caught in the middle of Vince Staples’ shady tweet amid ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी