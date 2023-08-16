James Harden gears up for more disruption as he plans to put the Sixers in hell: "This is just the beginning"

The situation of James Harden with the Philadelphia 76ers is downright chaos right now since the former MVP got a microphone and called general manager Daryl Morey a 'liar'.

Earlier this season, the 10-time NBA All-Star requested a trade, but nothing seems to be moving since. With the season just a few months away, there are many questions that have to be answered by the 76ers.

The Harden situation drew comparisons to how the Sixers handled Ben Simmons, but according to ESPN journalist Ramona Shelburne, the present situation is much bigger.

"This is going to be very uncomfortable. Ben Simmons didn't say anything. Ben Simmons stayed home, right? Like if you heard anything, it was not loud. This is with a microphone 'let me repeat myself' and the phrase I kept hearing was 'this is just the beginning,'" says Sherburne.

To spice things up, Joel Embiid removed any Sixers affiliation on his social media account and PJ Tucker posted on his Instagram story his support for James Harden.

The Philadelphia 76ers reached the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals, where they lost to the Boston Celtics in seven games. Sixers fans are worried about the future of their team, who need to address the situation before it exacerbates.

"Sixers have to ask themselves: what are we prepared for; is there any way they can get through this and and still a have a productive season," says Shelburne.

James Harden has no relationship with Philadelphia 76ers

As the James Harden situation heats up, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski says that the three-time scoring champion has no relationship with the Philadelphia 76ers the moment.

"There is no relationship right now. That's obvious, and it's going to be a question between now and start of the training camp how much pain is James Harden willing to inflict on Daryl Morey, on the organization and on himself because this is a player who wants to continue to play in the NBA," said Wojnarowski in an interview with NBA Today.

Harden spent the last two seasons with the 76ers. Last year, he led in assists with 10.7 per game along with 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals a night.

Meanwhile, Daryl Morey has been with the Sixers since November 2020 and signed a five-year contract worth $10 million a year.

