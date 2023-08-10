Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden shocked fans when he requested a trade from the team immediately after picking up his player option. While many teams were viewed as potential suitors, the 76ers star may have to wait for a long time before a deal gets done.

The Philadelphia 76ers made a blockbuster deal in the 2021-22 season to sign Harden from the Brooklyn Nets. The pairing of Harden and Joel Embiid was then viewed as one of the most potent duos in the NBA. Unfortunately, the pair came up short in their attempts to lead Philly to the promised land.

The 2022-23 season saw more of the same. Although Harden took a pay cut to ensure that the front office could build a team capable of contending for the title, the 76ers failed to make it out of the East.

Another failed campaign was followed by a lot of uncertainty based on Harden's future with the club. The doubts were realized when the guard opted-in to his $35.6 million deal and requested a trade.

This undoubtedly affects Philadelphia, but it also impacts Harden as there is some speculation that there aren't any trades available for him on the horizon at the moment.

ESPN analyst Ramona Shelbourne shared her insight on the 76ers' situation with Harden on "NBA Today":

"If you ask the players, they are hopeful that James Harden plays with them this year. That's option one. It's the same thing for the front office. But the front office is in a bit of a stalemate with James Harden.

"There is nothing happening right now in terms of trade discussions. It's the dead period for the NBA but also there's just no offers that really move this team forward.

"And so, the best we can report right now is that Tyrese Maxey has been out in Los Angeles, working out with his trainer, Chris Johnson, and Joel Embiid's trainer, Drew Hanlen."

Shelbourne further reported on the growing role of Maxey within the Sixers' system and the enthusiasm with which Joel Embiid is approaching such a development.

James Harden trade saga continues

The Philadelphia 76ers have made their intentions on trading James Harden very clear - it will only be for the "right package". However, this could also just be a leading statement which could just be an attempt to get the star to rescind his trade request.

Harden has been linked to several teams. While most of them have fallen through as landing spots, the LA Clippers remain a potential destination. Furthermore, Harden's cryptic Instagram update hasn't helped matters in the slightest.

The minor sporadic updates have developed some optimism regarding a trade. However, with the overall situation moving at a glacial pace, the 76ers may just hold on to Harden till the season begins.

