James Harden's girlfriend Paije Speights shares snap of flipping her middle finger while sitting on Clippers star's lap

LA Clippers star James Harden has been spending most of his offseason with his girlfriend Paije Speights. The latest snap from Speights is just another testament to their growing relationship.

Speights posted an Instagram story that showed her sitting on Harden’s lap as she flipped her middle finger. The Clippers guard was apparently busy on his phone. Speights wore a Renaissance painting-printed full-sleeve top.

Paije Speights was sitting on James Harden's lap

Speights and Harden's relationship entered the spotlight during Rajon Rondo’s wedding to his longtime girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald. The video of Haden’s reaction to Speights catching the bride’s bouquet caught fire on the internet.

Speights owns her own fashion design company Front Paije.

Previously, Harden dated Jessyka Janshel and Khloe Kardashian.

James Harden has a hilarious reaction to his girlfriend Paije Speights catching bridal bouquet

It doesn't seem like James Harden is ready to become a groom anytime soon.

Harden and his girlfriend, Paije Speights, were among the invitees for Rajon Rondo’s wedding earlier this month. After the bride, Latoia Fitzgerald, tossed the bouquet, it fell on the floor and Harden's girlfriend picked it up. Speights then ran to Harden and put her arms around him.

As she hugged him, the NBA star didn't move nor did he put his hands around her. He looked ahead with his eyes wide open as if he had seen a ghost. It was a comedic moment, and sparked laughter from the guests around them.

Later Speights cleared the noise surrounding the incident saying that she wasn't even participating in the tradition and was just standing at the back when the bouquet fell near her feet.

Harden is an unrestricted free agent next season. It will be interesting to see where he chooses to go. His impact on the Clippers during the 2023-24 regular season was massive, and perhaps the franchise would want to run the roster back next season.