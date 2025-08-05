James Harden's girlfriend's touching message as Clippers star honored with giant basketball court in China

James Harden's girlfriend Paige Speights was elated after the LA Clippers star was honored by fans with a basketball court in China. In a series of pictures posted by Bleacher Report, the dedicated court to the NBA star looked unreal, with a court-sized painting of Harden.Speights reposted the post from B/R on her Instagram Story. The first Story saw Harden left surprised when the court was revealed as he stood courtside. The hyped-up Clippers star even showed a bit of his dance moves.Speights captioned the post with a heartfelt message for her boyfriend.&quot;💪🏾❤️ hardest working man I know. You deserve,&quot; she wrote.[Credit: IG/@front_paije]The second Instagram story had James Harden standing at the center of the court, posing for pictures and acknowledging the cheers of fans, who flooded the event.[Credit: IG/@front_paije]In the subsequent post, Speights shared an overhead photo of the court.[Credit: IG/@front_paije]James Harden is currently in China as part of the &quot;Uno tour of China&quot; in collaboration with Adidas.NBA fans mock James Harden after Chinese fans honor Clippers star with a basketball courtWhile it was a great way for the Chinese fans to honor James Harden, NBA fans used the occasion to poke fun at Harden. Reacting to the X post by Bleacher Report on Tuesday, a fan ridiculed Harden for his infamous offseason out-of-shape physique.&quot;Damn they got Harden’s look so well here! They even got the right size of his stomach 😭😂,&quot; the fan wrote.JBond @jbondwagonLINKDamn they got Harden’s look so well here! They even got the right size of his stomach 😭😂A fan wrote that it would be &quot;weird&quot; playing on the court with Harden's giant picture.&quot;Hooping on that gotta be hella weird lmao.&quot;𝟏𝟑 @WizardHoopsLINKHooping on that gotta be hella weird lmaoA fan noticed the court lines being covered with Harden's picture.&quot;Kinda dumb that they don’t have the lines going over the art. Makes the court unusable.&quot;Pearnivore @PearnivoreLINKKinda dumb that they don’t have the lines going over the art. Makes the court unusable.A fan made fun of Harden trying to be a legend in China.&quot;Bro said he’s gonna be a legend somewhere else now haha.&quot;EBO @ebow___LINKBro said he’s gonna be a legend somewhere else now hahaA fan hilariously said that the picture didn't represent the truly overweight Harden.&quot;Too thin to represent what James Harden looks like.&quot;Empty The Bench Podcast Network @ETBnetworkLINKTo thin to represent what James Harden looks likeAnother fan trolled Harden with a food court joke.&quot;I'm assuming it’s getting turned into a food court?&quot;Let’s Go Lions 🏎️ @lionslover4910LINKI’m assuming it’s getting turned into a food court?A fan trolled Harden with his infamous Daryl Morey statement in China a few years ago.&quot;They need to &quot;Dayrl Morey is a liar&quot; painted on the sidelines.&quot;Sdot 😵‍💫 @The_StevenHoLINKThey need to”Dayrl Morey is a liar” painted on the sidelinesIn August 2023, Harden, who was then with the Philadelphia 76ers, was on an Adidas China tour. While speaking to an audience, the Clippers star said, &quot;Daryl Morey is a liar,&quot; and he didn't want to be part of an organization with Morey in it.