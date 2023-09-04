'More of our offense to Ant? Yeah, go get 70!': Jaren Jackson Jr. backs Anthony Edwards to take over as Team USA's main offensive weapon

Jaren Jackson Jr. said on Monday that Team USA has a bevy of stellar NBA guards.

Speaking to reporters during Team USA's practice at Kerry Sports Manila in Taguig, the Memphis Grizzlies center said:

"We have a lot of talented guards."

Team USA features the Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton, Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards, New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, and LA Lakers' Austin Reaves.

Edwards in particular has been spectacular for Team USA in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

In Team USA's second-round meeting against Lithuania on Sunday, Edwards dropped 35 points on 14-of-26 shooting and led Team USA's comeback bid from Lithuania's early storm.

Jaren Jackson Jr. said that he would be more than willing to give way to Edwards if needed ahead of their quarterfinal game against Italy.

Jackson jokingly said:

"[Am I willing to rely] more of our offense to Ant? Yeah, sure! Go get 70! If it gives us the win, go ahead. I love a nice 70 ball in USA."

Despite Lithuania escaping with the 110-104 win, Anthony Edwards' performance was still noteworthy. He has lived up to his words from Aug. 30 that he would try to beat Kevin Durant's FIBA World Cup record for Team USA.

Edwards came just three points shy of matching Durant's 38-point blast in the 2010 FIBA World Cup semifinals between Team USA and, interestingly enough, Lithuania.

Jaren Jackson Jr. not surprised by Anthony Edwards' stellar Team USA performance

While it came as a surprise to some, Jaren Jackson Jr. saw Anthony Edwards' explosion coming.

He told reporters:

"He's doing great. This is expected, honestly. He's an amazing player."

Edwards eclipsed his previous Team USA career-high of 34 points he set during a pre-FIBA World Cup friendly against Germany in Abu Dhabi.

We will see if Edwards can keep it up and lead the USA to World Cup glory, but first up is a quarter-final matchup versus Italy.

