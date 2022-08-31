Jason Willams warns Michael Jordan: “He’s not scoring as easy today as he did back then,” says “it was easy for him to get to the bucket against GP”

NBA icon Michael Jordan, a dominant force who won six championships with the Chicago Bulls, is considered by many of his peers to be the greatest of all time.

While many were willing to challenge Jordan's reputation as one of the best, his peers respected him during his era. However, there are always some who are eager to compare his game to different players. That includes former NBA point guard Jason Williams.

On "The Jason Williams Show," Williams talked about how easy it was for players like Jordan to get a bucket during his era on players like Gary Payton. Williams then went further:

"You ask MJ. It was easy for him to get to the bucket against GP as it would be against Jrue Holiday today with Giannis (Antetokounmpo) and Brook Lopez (of the Milwaukee Bucks) sitting back there. He's not scoring as easy today as he did back then."

Jason Williams comments on Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan with Chicago Bulls teammates Dennis Rodman (91) and Scottie Pippen (33)

Jason Williams, the No. 7 pick in the 1998 draft and a 1998-99 All-Rookie team member, spent 12 years playing basketball on the biggest stage.

There's been plenty of debate about how some of the all-time greats would fare in different eras. The problem is that it's always difficult to compare eras, as there's been so much change in the game when it comes to rules and other variables.

Despite Williams' comments, it's hard to imagine that Jordan wouldn't be effective in any era of basketball. Over the course of 15 seasons, Jordan averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

Williams played two seasons against Jordan, both after MJ returned to the league to play for the Washington Wizards in 2001-02 and 2002-03.

While Williams played for four franchises across 12 seasons and won the 2006 championship with the Miami Heat, Jordan led the league in scoring 10 times. Air Jordan also made the All-Defensive team nine times and was an All-Star 14 times and an MVP five times.

Jordan, a Hall of Famer and member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary team, also led North Carolina to the 1982 national title and won gold twice at the Olympics.

Williams, known as "White Chocolate" and a high school teammate of NFL star Randy Moss, played from 1998 through 2011. He was known for his dazzling passes and court vision.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein