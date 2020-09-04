NBA Twitter has had an eventful day so far, with a lot of players and journalists reacting to the happenings in and around the league. Amidst the virtual hustle and bustle, a significant feud could be brewing between former basketball player and current analyst Jay Williams, and present day NBA superstar LeBron James.

Jay Williams has found himself under a lot of pressure from basketball fans around the globe for a controversial take.

Williams took to Twitter to respond to Richard Jefferson - a former teammate of LeBron James, who had claimed that Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was incapable of being the leader of a winning team, and that he was 'a Scottie Pippen' who needs 'a Michael Jordan' to win.

In an attempt to ridicule Jefferson's opinion, Jay Williams found it appropriate to involve LeBron James - a player greatly adored by Jefferson.

LeBron James and Richard Jefferson won the 2016 NBA Championship together

Jay Williams tweeted that Jefferson's analogy was also applicable to LeBron James and his decision to form a super-team in Miami with Dwyane Wade. Jay Williams said that LeBron James was just a Scottie Pippen, whereas it was Wade who was the star of the team - the Michael Jordan.

Jay Williams faced considerable heat in the comments section of his tweet, but things went from bad to worse for Chicago Bulls player when LeBron James decided to respond to him.

LeBron James shuts down Jay Williams

Jay Williams was the 2nd overall pick in 2002

Less than 10 hours after Jay Williams' distasteful tweet, LeBron James decided to respond to the 38-year-old analyst's tweet with one of his own. The 16-time NBA All-Star called out Jay Williams for involving him in a discussion which had nothing to do with him to begin with.

LeBron James made it clear that he was focused only on winning playoff games and was preparing for his next assignment - the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference semi-finals.

Explain to me what the fux I gotta do with this subject matter! I’m over here minding my damn business preparing for Houston. And by the way I ain’t never been nobody but my damn self! 👑 Shit! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 3, 2020

Jay Williams did not take long to tweet back, although this time his words had an apologetic tone to it. He mentioned that it was never his intention to compare LeBron James to another player, and insisted that he frequently recognizes James' place in NBA history.

Yet, he was unwilling to admit that LeBron James was the main star of the Miami Heat team which included Dwyane Wade, and refrained from taking back his original claim.

I never stated you were anyone other than LBJ. I know who you are & I have also publicly stated where I stand on your place in history. I was describing a feat that you accomplished in order to be where you are today in relation to where Giannis currently is. We all learn & grow. https://t.co/GU9Ia39gKT — Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) September 3, 2020

Whether LeBron James continues this war of words remains to be seen. Knowing him, he will likely do the talking with the basketball in his hand!

