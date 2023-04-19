Jaylen Brown injury update: Celtics star says his hand injury is getting better and better

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics continues to deal with a hand injury, but it's getting better and better. Brown re-aggravated the injury in Game 1 against the Atlanta Hawks, which gave the Celtics a little bit of a scare heading into Game 2.

In a news conference following Boston's 119-106 win over the Hawks on Tuesday to take a 2-0 series lead, Brown discussed his recovery from the injury. The two-time All-Star provided an update that would please the Celtics fanbase.

"Hand's doing good," Brown said. "It's getting better each day. I think we took a good shot from Atlanta. I think we executed down the stretch. I think we're playing the game the right way, and that's what it's gonna take."

When did Jaylen Brown suffer the hand injury?

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown initially suffered the injury on Apr. 7 at his home. He suffered a huge cut to his right hand after mishandling a broken glass vase. He needed five stitches to close the wound and missed the Boston Celtics' final two games of the regular season.

"I was watering my plant and ended up knocking over a glass vase that was next to it," Brown told reporters on April 8. "Picked it up, set it on the ground, realized you probably shouldn't set glass on the ground. Reached down and picked it back up, and it got me."

Brown was cleared to play in Game 1 against the Atlanta Hawks. He showed no signs of the injury, finishing with 29 points, 12 rebounds and three assists. However, there were some concerns within the Celtics after Brown returned to the locker room in the middle of the game.

The 26-year-old swingman revealed after the game that his hand injury was aggravated and 'split open'. Despite Brown's scary update, the Celtics allowed him to participate in their practice before Game 2 and had no restrictions in place.

Boston Celtics take 2-0 lead against Atlanta Hawks

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum

The Boston Celtics took care of business at home against the Atlanta Hawks. The Celtcs are now up 2-0 after a dominating 119-106 win in Game 2. Jayson Tatum had 29 points, ten rebounds and six assists, while Derrick White finished with 26 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

Jaylen Brown added 18 points, three rebounds and two assists, while Malcolm Brogdon had 13 points, seven rebounds and eight assists off the bench. Boston dominated the game from the second quarter until the end.

The Hawks put up a fight, led by Dejounte Murry, who had 29 points, six rebounds and six assists. Trae Young contributed 24 points and six assists, but it wasn't enough. Game 3 and 4 of the series will be in Atlanta.

