Jayson Tatum and son Deuce serve father-son fashion goals in burgundy suit and $387,000 Daytona Rolex

Jayson Tatum and his son Deuce have become one of the most adored father-son duos in the NBA. Perhaps it is time to give them a place among the most stylish father-son duos in the league. Tatum put a story on IG where he is all suited up and seen posing with his son.

While Deuce was wearing Jordan Brand shoes, joggers and a sweatshirt, Tatum was in his formal wear. The Boston Celtics star donned a burgundy suit with a white high-neck underneath.

However, the highlight of the overall outfit was his $387,000 golden Daytona Rolex watch. Tatum matched his dress with a brown pair of leather boots.

Interestingly, Deuce attended the Celtics and the LA Lakers game in the same outfit. In another story by Tatum, he was seen dancing and jumping beside his father. In fact, Deuce is often seen attending Celtics games.

Jayson Tatum and Deuce give a first peek into “JT2”

Jayson Tatum gave the first look at his new signature shoe, “JT2,” ahead of the Christmas Day game between the LA Lakers and the Boston Celtics. Tatum posted a video shot by the Jordan Brand that also had his son Deuce in it.

The ad shows Deuce secretly wrapping a present for his dad for the Christmas surprise in his Santa outfit and hiding the present under the Christmas tree. At 6 AM, Deuce runs up to his father, wakes him up and gives him the present.

The gift is his new signature Jordan Brand “Jayson Tatum 2”. The design of the shoe has already been unveiled as the Celtics star player wore it in the Christmas Day game against LeBron James and the LA Lakers.

Tatum became a father at a very young age when he was just 19. He has talked about the struggles that he faces when it comes to his role as a father. He has said that there are times that, due to his scheduled games, he has been unable to be present for his son.