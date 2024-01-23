Jimmy Butler cheers Miami Heat superfan Coco Gauff at dinner as she reaches first Aussie Open semis

Jimmy Butler is a huge fan of tennis and has shown support to Miami Heat supporter Coco Gauff. Butler was unable to watch Gauff make her first Australian Open semifinal live. However, his eyes were still on the screen to support his friend while he was out in Miami to eat dinner.

In a bunch of posts on his Instagram stories, the Heat superstar shared that he's watching the Australian Open on his phone. He tagged Gauff, who defeated Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk, to advance to her first semifinal of the hardcourt tennis tournament.

Gauff outlasted Kostyuk after three hours and eight minutes with final scores of 7-6 (8/6), 6-7 (3/7), 6-2. The 19-year-old World No. 4 is set to face No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus on Thursday.

Jimmy Butler watching Coco Gauff make it to the Australian Open semifinals.

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have a few days off after their 105-87 win over the Orlando Magic on Sunday. The Heat won't be back in action until Wednesday when they welcome the Memphis Grizzlies to the Kaseya Center.

Butler spent his evening eating dinner at Casa Tua in Miami Beach. He watched the Australian Open while munching on several dishes such as salad, pasta, lamb chops and a mouthwatering dessert.

It was an eventful weekend for "Jimmy Buckets" since he was able to spend some time with family and friends. He also got to visit one of Big Face Coffee's partner shops in the Miami area.

Jimmy Butler's friendship with Coco Gauff and love for tennis

Jimmy Butler is a huge fan of tennis.

Jimmy Butler might be a basketball star, but he loves to watch other sports such as soccer and tennis. Butler is a huge supporter of Paris Saint Germain and is friends with several soccer stars such as Neymar, Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe. He's also a big tennis fan, which led to his friendship with Coco Gauff.

Butler formed a friendship with Gauff over the years by showing up in each others games. Gauff has watched Butler player for the Miami Heat live, while the six-time All-Star has been seen in some of Gauff's matches in the US Open and Miami Open. He even invited her to watch the NBA Finals last postseason.

During the festivities of the 2023 US Open in New York last summer, Butler surprised fans by participating in the Stars of the Open event that raised funds for Ukraine. He served as a ball boy for one of the exhibition matches, while also playing a set with Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe.

