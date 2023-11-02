"Jimmy going to be emo for real": NBA fans detonate on Miami Heat as they drop to 1-4

After a successful 2022-23 NBA campaign, the Miami Heat find themselves on a slow start, having lost four of their first five games in the 2023-24 season. Basketball fans had high expectations for the Heat when they reached the NBA Finals in 2023, and they are hammering them on social media after a bad start.

Appearing on Miami Heat media day with an emo haircut, fans quickly pointed back at that in relation to a slow start from the team.

"Jimmy going to be emo for real now," said George Hathaway in the post of Hoop Central on X.

Some basketball fans are pointing out that the Miami Heat had bad luck after siding with Israel over Palestine.

Missing out on Damian Lillard, fans share their opinion that Miami should have pushed for a trade to land the former face of the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Heat are known to go all out when the playoffs begin, and some believe that the team does not take the regular season seriously.

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat so far this 2023-24 season

Miami Heat are on a four-game losing streak since winning their opening game against the Detroit Pistons.

The Heat ranks 27th in points(104.6 ppg) scored and 28th in field goal percentage(42.7%) in the entire league.

All-Star Jimmy Butler played in four of the five games. So far he is averaging 15.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, compared to 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists a game last season.

For Miami to flourish, Butler needs to be consistent in the regular season. The team will need more scoring from other players as only Duncan Robinson averages double-digit scoring outside of Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler.

Butler had 20 points, seven rebounds, and three assists in their last game against the Brooklyn Nets. However, the bench was unable to sustain what the starters had established, contributing 26 of the team's 105 points.

The Heat will host two more home games against the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers before embarking on a four-game road trip.