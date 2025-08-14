  • home icon
  "Joel Embiid might not survive the first month" - NBA fans roast 76ers for league-high back-to-backs despite ex-MVP's lingering knee issues

"Joel Embiid might not survive the first month" - NBA fans roast 76ers for league-high back-to-backs despite ex-MVP’s lingering knee issues

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 14, 2025 23:00 GMT
Golden State Warriors v Philadelphia 76ers - Source: Getty
NBA fans roasted Joel Embiid and the 76ers after their tough schedule for the next season [Picture Credit: Getty]

NBA fans roasted Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers after their brutal 2025-26 season schedule was revealed. Embiid has already been dealing with a bad knee for the last two seasons and may have to play the highest number of back-to-back games in the upcoming season.

According to the schedule, the Sixers are tied with four other teams for the most consecutive games in the upcoming season. Already having his last two seasons spoiled by injuries, if healthy, Embiid would have to play 16 back-to-back games in the next season, which might prove too much for Embiid's weak knees.

Trending

Reacting to the post, some fans predicted that Joel Embiid would once again play fewer than 65 games.

"Embiid already can’t qualify for awards lol."
A fan quipped that the league hated Embiid.

"NBA Schedulers hate Joel Embiid 🤣🤣🤣."
Some fans already declared that Embiid wouldn't be playing back-to-back games.

"That means that Joel Embiid will be “load managing” at least 8 games."
One of the fans wrote that the Sixers star wouldn't be able to stay healthy after a month.

"Embiid might not survive the first month."
Some fans hilariously predicted that Embiid and Paul George would take turns resting in 16 back-to-back games.

"PG will play one game and Joel the other 😁."
A fan hilariously said that the 76ers' schedule would force Embiid to retire even before the next season started.

"Joel Embiid calling it a career before the season even starts."
A fan hilariously wrote that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver didn't want Paul George and Embiid to be healthy for the season.

"Nah Adam Silver gotta be trolling bro basically doesn’t want PG and Embiid to play."
Nick Nurse uncertain about Joel Embiid's early return for 2025-26 NBA season

In the last two seasons, Joel Embiid has missed 106 of the 164 games during the regular season. Last season, the 76ers' star was limited to 19 games while he dealt with a knee injury. Embiid had exited the season in February to treat his injury.

However, there are still questions about his possible early return for the next season. Sixers coach Nick Nurse told talkSport during the Basketball Without Borders Europe camp media interaction that Embiid looked good in his quest for a return next season.

"All the news is positive," Nurse said on Tuesday. I know he's working very, very hard and I think things look good."

However, Nurse wasn't sure about Embiid returning to the training camp, which starts next month.

"Whether he's ready for training camp or not, I think there's maybe a lot more decisions than that to make before we get there. But our main thing is that he's healthy to play and play to his nearest capabilities, because he's awesome, no doubt about that."

The Sixers badly need the MVP player for their next season to make any sense, and they need him healthy throughout the season.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
