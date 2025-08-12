  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Paul George
  • "Legally stole $200M" - Jalen Rose's daughter destroys Paul George after Sixers superstar spotted in nightclub with knee brace

"Legally stole $200M" - Jalen Rose's daughter destroys Paul George after Sixers superstar spotted in nightclub with knee brace

By Juan Paolo David
Published Aug 12, 2025 03:48 GMT
Jalen Rose
Jalen Rose's daughter destroys Paul George after Sixers superstar spotted in nightclub with knee brace. (Photo: IMAGN)

Paul George got called out by Jalen Rose's daughter, Mariah Rose, after being spotted in a nightclub sporting a knee brace. George underwent left knee surgery back in July after an injury-riddled first season with the Philadelphia 76ers. He joined the Sixers last summer after signing a four-year, $212 million contract.

Ad

In a post on her Hoops for Hotties page on Instagram, Mariah was very critical of George for partying and going out despite recovering from a knee surgery. While it's not a crime for PG13 to enjoy the offseason, some Sixers fans might not take it well, especially after his horrendous first year there and how much he's earning.

"This NBA star legally stole $200 million from the Philadelphia 76ers," Mariah said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Mariah Rose went on to explain how Paul George entered free agency last summer after the LA Clippers didn't offer him a new max contract. George left Hollywood to join the Philadelphia 76ers and sign a four-year, $212 million deal.

While it was justifiable because George was coming off a healthy and All-Star campaign with the Clippers, he was also 34 years old and had endured a lot of injuries over the years.

Ad

The Sixers front office thought that PG13 was the missing piece alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey to finally get over the hump in the Eastern Conference. However, Embiid was never healthy in the first place, and Maxey also suffered a bad string of muscle-related injuries.

George also got injured during the preseason and never looked like himself throughout the campaign. He was shut down because of adductor and knee injuries, undergoing surgery on his left knee last month. He's expected to get re-evaluated before training camp in September.

Ad
Ad

Paul George might not be ready at the start of the season

Paul George might not be ready at the start of the season. (Photo: IMAGN)
Paul George might not be ready at the start of the season. (Photo: IMAGN)

While ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Paul George will be re-evaluated before training camp, a new report suggests that the Philadelphia 76ers are facing the worst-case scenario.

Ad

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported that George might not be ready to return by training camp and could miss the preseason. Siegel added that there's more concern about Joel Embiid's knees, which the franchise is trying to downplay.

"Only updates are that George is out for the start of training camp and may not play in the preseason," Siegel tweeted. "Too early to tell there. As for Embiid, there is genuine concern about his knee health. Of course, word from Philly gets downplayed, but around the league, word is bad."

The Sixers earned the third pick in this year's draft, picking Baylor's V.J. Edgecombe.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications