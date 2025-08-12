"Legally stole $200M" - Jalen Rose's daughter destroys Paul George after Sixers superstar spotted in nightclub with knee brace

Paul George got called out by Jalen Rose's daughter, Mariah Rose, after being spotted in a nightclub sporting a knee brace. George underwent left knee surgery back in July after an injury-riddled first season with the Philadelphia 76ers. He joined the Sixers last summer after signing a four-year, $212 million contract. In a post on her Hoops for Hotties page on Instagram, Mariah was very critical of George for partying and going out despite recovering from a knee surgery. While it's not a crime for PG13 to enjoy the offseason, some Sixers fans might not take it well, especially after his horrendous first year there and how much he's earning.&quot;This NBA star legally stole $200 million from the Philadelphia 76ers,&quot; Mariah said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMariah Rose went on to explain how Paul George entered free agency last summer after the LA Clippers didn't offer him a new max contract. George left Hollywood to join the Philadelphia 76ers and sign a four-year, $212 million deal. While it was justifiable because George was coming off a healthy and All-Star campaign with the Clippers, he was also 34 years old and had endured a lot of injuries over the years. The Sixers front office thought that PG13 was the missing piece alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey to finally get over the hump in the Eastern Conference. However, Embiid was never healthy in the first place, and Maxey also suffered a bad string of muscle-related injuries.George also got injured during the preseason and never looked like himself throughout the campaign. He was shut down because of adductor and knee injuries, undergoing surgery on his left knee last month. He's expected to get re-evaluated before training camp in September. Shams Charania @ShamsCharaniaLINKPhiladelphia 76ers star Paul George underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure on his left knee Monday to treat an injury suffered during a recent workout, a team official tells ESPN. George will now begin a rehab program and be re-evaluated prior to start of training camp.Paul George might not be ready at the start of the seasonPaul George might not be ready at the start of the season. (Photo: IMAGN)While ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Paul George will be re-evaluated before training camp, a new report suggests that the Philadelphia 76ers are facing the worst-case scenario. ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported that George might not be ready to return by training camp and could miss the preseason. Siegel added that there's more concern about Joel Embiid's knees, which the franchise is trying to downplay. &quot;Only updates are that George is out for the start of training camp and may not play in the preseason,&quot; Siegel tweeted. &quot;Too early to tell there. As for Embiid, there is genuine concern about his knee health. Of course, word from Philly gets downplayed, but around the league, word is bad.&quot;The Sixers earned the third pick in this year's draft, picking Baylor's V.J. Edgecombe.