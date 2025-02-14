"Joel Embiid, watch and learn" - NBA fans slam 76ers superstar after report of Paul George gutting through with injections makes the rounds

Amid the Philadelphia 76ers' tumultuous season, a report surfaced about star wing Paul George taking drastic measures to fight through injuries. The news left NBA fans slamming his co-star Joel Embiid for seemingly seizing any opportunity to sit out.

George and Embiid have both been hindered by injury setbacks throughout the campaign. George has dealt with knee, groin, ankle and finger injuries, while Embiid has battled knee, face and foot ailments.

However, George has suited up in 35 of Philly's 54 contests. Meanwhile, Embiid has been limited to 17 games, routinely sitting out for left knee injury management.

The Sixers have floundered amid Embiid's off-and-on availability. The presumed Eastern Conference contenders enter the All-Star break outside the play-in picture, with the same record as the rebuilding Brooklyn Nets (20-34).

On Thursday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on George undergoing injections to remain available for his team over the past week.

"He's had multiple different little nagging injuries that have come up. Most recently, he's had tendon damage in his left pinky that he's been fighting. He's been doing everything he can to be on the court, though, and to try to be available," Charania said on "NBA Today."

"I'm told it's to the point where he has gotten injections to play and compete over the last four or five games. Now, that's something players do come playoff time, not necessarily in the regular season."

The report seemingly fueled fans' irritation with Embiid, with many calling him out for lacking a similar commitment to his squad.

"Do they give them to Embiid, too, or does he have a special privilege?" @Lolzeefaf said.

"Sixers let Joel sit out 100 games but can't let PG rest up?" @_jefe5 wrote.

"Embiid, watch and learn," @dgsire said.

However, others asserted that Philly's season is a lost cause, regardless of George and Embiid's availability.

"Sixers are COOKED," @lukaballknower wrote.

"Can Philly just shut down Embiid and PG for the season and get the guys healthy for next season, please?" @Treyevans__ said.

"Might as well sit Embiid and PG down the rest of the season. Next year they can contend," @mobanks13537 wrote.

Paul George is hopeful All-Star break will help him get back on track

Philly heads into the All-Star break on a low note after dropping its fifth straight game with Wednesday's 100-96 road defeat to Brooklyn. Paul George mustered a season-low two points on 1-for-7 shooting (14.3%) across 37 minutes in the underwhelming outing.

Afterward, the nine-time All-Star expressed optimism about benefitting from the ensuing break.

"These past couple of weeks have been tough on my body. Just been lingering, so this time off should definitely help," George said. "Tonight, I didn't have any burst. It bothered me, but I tried to be available. But this break is definitely needed."

The Sixers will reconvene on Feb. 20 when they host the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics (39-16). Paul George will likely need to play at a significantly higher level for his team to emerge victorious.

