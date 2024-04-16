Jontay Porter reportedly placed bets worth millions using VIP betting account before joining Raptors

Jontay Porter of the Toronto Raptors reportedly owned a VIP betting account in the state of Colorado, placing bets worth millions. Porter is currently on leave from the Raptors since Mar. 25 when the NBA opened an investigation due to "betting irregularities" in the past few months.

According to Chase Howell of the Action Network and Matt Rybaltowski of the SportsHandle, Porter operated a VIP FanDuel account in Colorado from 2021 to 2023. He reportedly placed over 1,000 bets worth millions when he was still playing in the NBA G League.

Sources told Howell and Rybaltowski that Porter did not bet on any NBA or college basketball games. The last activity on his FanDuel account reportedly stopped weeks before he signed a two-way deal with the Raptors on Dec. 9. He played 26 games for the Raptors before the league began its investigation.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Jontay Porter is the younger brother of Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. He previously played 11 games for the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2020-21 NBA season.

Also Read: Is Vince Carter a Hall of Famer? Closer look at Raptors legend's career stats, accolades and more

Update on Jontay Porter investigation

According to Chase Howell of the Action Network, gaming regulators in Colorado requested sportsbooks to report any accounts that may have been operated by Jontay Porter in the state. Sportsbooks have until Monday to submit Porter's wagering activities.

Adam Silver told reporters last week that Porter is facing a lifetime ban if the investigation finds him guilty of betting on NBA games. It was the sportsbooks who alerted the league about "betting irregularities" involving the 24-year-old power forward.

"I have enormous range of discipline available to me," Silver said. "It's cardinal sin what he's accused of in the NBA. The ultimate extreme option I have is to ban him from the game. That's the level of authority I have here because there’s nothing more serious."

Also Read: "You get banned for that sh*t”: Jeff Teague delivers scathing criticism on Jontay Porter’s alleged illegal betting scandal

Jontay Porter's basketball career

Jontay Porter was a five-star recruit out of high school like his older brother Michael Porter Jr. He joined MPJ at the University of Missouri, but he suffered two knee injuries in 2018 and 2019. He went undrafted in 2019, signing with the Memphis Grizzlies as a rookie.

He spent the majority of his career with the NBA G League, with stints on the Wisconsin Herd, Motor City Cruise and Raptors 905. He impressed the Raptors enough for them to sign him to a two-way contract last December. But due to his alleged betting activities, his basketball career is currently on-hold.

Also Read: "Clearly should be their permanent logo" - Toronto Raptors' Vince Carter tribute logo redesign leaves NBA fans impressed

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback