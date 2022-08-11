“Jordan don’t get those rings without Pippen… Jordan couldn’t do some things better than LeBron” - Jason Williams picks LeBron James ahead of Michael Jordan in the GOAT debate

Almost every list of elite basketball players has LeBron James and Michael Jordan at the very top, but Jordan is still considered the greatest.

With James entering his 20th season, he might win another ring and make the race closer before his career ends. However, some fans, analysts and former players believe he has already surpassed Jordan.

Jason Williams, an NBA champion in 2006 who played from 1998 to 2011 and played against both stars, recently picked his greatest player of all time. On "The Jason Williams Show," he talked about the James-Jordan comparison:

"For sure, as close as it can be between anybody," Williams said. "I'm picking LeBron. Bro, I mean, I'm never going to change. ... I'm not a big stat guy. I mean, I think it matters a little bit, but I just look at you as a player. ... I don't really look at championships rings like that."

LeBron James is the GOAT according to Williams

Michael Jordan won six championships and never lost in the NBA Finals. He also led the league in scoring in 10 different seasons, which sounds unbelievable.

Besides his fantastic offensive game, the Chicago Bulls legend was one of the league's best defenders. However, Jason Williams doesn't think this is enough to put him over LeBron James.

"Jordan don't get those rings without Pippen. Pippen don't get the rings without Jordan. ... It takes a team," Williams said.

LeBron James has also had amazing teammates. In fact, his first two NBA championships were with the Miami Heat, where he played alongside Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. Later in his career, James had Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love, Anthony Davis and other big-name players.

James is a better team player

Williams believes that James can do more things on the basketball court than Jordan. While they are both amazing scorers, James is a much better ball distributor than the six-time champion.

"I think LeBron could do more as a basketball player, like handle the ball, pass the ball, you know, just stuff like that," Williams said. "But that's not to say Jordan couldn't do some things better than LeBron could do. I just think LeBron could do more things better."

Williams also pointed out that James is a team guy, unlike Jordan. James has received a lot of criticism for not taking the last shot, but he doesn't mind sharing the ball if he is getting double- or triple-teamed.

Jordan, on the other hand, would take the last shot even with multiple defenders on him, according to Williams.

"I like the way LeBron plays the game, as a team guy, more so than MJ did," Williams said. "But if I need a win tonight or I need a bucket right now, I'm taking MJ. But as a player, I'm taking LeBron."

He ended his comparison by praising Jordan's performance in the clutch. However, he still thinks James is a more complete player.

