Josh Giddey closes down Instagram profile after leaked image with minor goes viral

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey made sure no one attacked him on Instagram after he's been accused of being a groomer. Giddey made some changes to his profile to make sure some fans don't get a chance to bring up the allegations on his social media profile.

Giddey changed his profile picture to black. Following that, he turned off commenting so no one would be able to bring the allegations to light. His profile can still be accessed, but no one is able to make any comments anymore.

According to some users on X, Giddey has allegedly been interacting with a high schooler. The accusations haven't been proven yet and the Thunder star is being extra careful with his social media activity.

"Josh Giddey from the OKC thunder with an under-age girl. First video he is talking to her brother. This is Disgusting and this man needs to be punished. We can’t let this go under the surface any longer. This needs to be seen. Girl is a junior in high school."

Post of Giddey’s relationship.

The account has been deleted since it gained traction. The Thunder hasn't given their statement about the allegations that one of their players is an alleged groomer.

Josh Giddey's importance to the Thunder's season

The Thunder is one of the most exciting young teams to watch this season. The Western Conference is stacked with talent and Giddey is leading Oklahoma City's charge to make an impact in the league. For longtime fans of the team, what they're currently experiencing is reminiscent of the young Big 3 with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden.

The team is currently second in the West, with an 11-4 record. Many credit their great offensive rhythm as a catalyst for where they are right now. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander agrees but commends Giddey as to why the team has performed extremely well.

"I’m gonna give you the answer right now—it’s Josh Giddey," SGA said. "When you have a passer like that, it’s inevitable ... I’m being dead serious. A lot of it is Josh. He’ll find you if you’re open. So get open."

Given that he's one of the most important pieces in the team, losing him due to grooming allegations will be a problem for the team.

