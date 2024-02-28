"Josh Giddey stole bro phone in locker room" - NBA fans clown Chet Holmgren for allegedly engaging with weird IG post

While the police investigation into Chet Holmgren's OKC Thunder teammate Josh Giddey's alleged relationship with a minor has ended, fans still clown Giddey for it. So, when Holmgren was seen liking a meme with a suspicious meaning on Instagram and was posted on Twitter, the Giddey-related comments came pouring in.

The meme features a caption that says something about a 6-year-old girl having potential. It also features an image of Kevin Durant looking somewhat bewildered as he looks at LeBron James from their time playing together on Team USA at the 2012 London Olympics.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The meme could have other interpretations, and OKC Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren has his reasons for liking the meme. But that hasn't stopped NBA fans from trolling Giddey. Some fans made jokes that it was actually him using Holmgren's phone.

"Josh kiddey stole bro phone in the locker room," a fan joked.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Others were more harsh toward Giddey in the comments they left under the post, with one fan calling him a "pervert."

"That pervert Josh (Giddey) rubbing off on him I see smh."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans made jokes that he and the rest of the OKC players were spending too much time with Giddey. One fan tweeted an image of a jail cell saying that the OKC locker room was going to look like one if the players keep hanging out with their accused teammate.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Also read: Fact Check: Did Josh Giddey repost Liv Cook's TikTok video? Debunking viral tweet

The police investigation into Chet Holmgren's teammate concluded already

In January, the investigation regarding Josh Giddey's alleged relationship with an underage girl was reportedly shut down by the Newport Beach (California) Police Department.

After several months of looking into the issue, the police announced that the investigation was coming to a close because they could not find definitive evidence that Giddey was involved in any criminal activity. He will not be facing any criminal charges as a result of the investigation.

The NBA has announced that it is continuing its investigation, but there have been no updates. Giddey has refused to comment.

Chet Holmgren is having a fantastic rookie season

Despite being drafted in 2022, Chet Holmgren missed last season due to a foot injury in a pro-am game in the summer. After he spent 2022-23 in recovery, OKC Thunder fans could say that he was worth the wait.

Holmgren is averaging 17.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.7 blocks. All of which is second only to San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama.

Holmgren is also shooting better than Wemby, having made 54.2% of his shots, including 40.1% of his 3-pointers while Wemby is shooting 46.6%, going 31.7% from downtown.