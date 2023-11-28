"Josh gotta make a wife out of her" - Andrew Schulz rants about Josh Giddey dubbing him 'most famous pedophile allegedly'

Josh Giddey has continued to make headlines around the league for all the wrong reasons. Giddey declined to address the topic with media members after recently being accused of allegedly hooking up with an underage girl. The comment, or lack thereof, sparked outrage online, prompting the NBA to launch an investigation.

While fans continue to anxiously await news on the situation and the potential impact the league's investigation will have on the young star, many have weighed in. Given the scandalous nature of the allegations against Josh Giddey, the situation has spread beyond the NBA community.

During a recent episode of Andrew Schulz's Flagrant podcast, the comedian spoke about the allegations against Josh Giddey.

"The NBA thought they didn't have to tell their players you can't fu-- 16-year-olds ... Josh gotta make a wife out of here yo," Schulz said. "You got one chance for retribution. You gotta wife her. That's the only way. ... He's gonna be the most famous pedophile for sure ... allegedly."

While fans await the results of the NBA's investigation, there has been a notable update to the situation, which has somewhat shifted the perspective on social media.

Looking at the latest development in the Josh Giddey scandal

There was a significant development in the Josh Giddey story as the weekend approached. A fresh video footage from that night shows the Thunder star in a club, according to sources.

The girl, who is alleged to be underage, was also at the club with him. Given that an underage person would not have been allowed into the club, the development opens the door to two possible twists.

Either Giddey didn't know the girl previously, and he was unaware that she was underage given her presence at the club, or he was aware that she used a fake ID. As social media users were quick to dig up, the girl even used a hashtag on TikTok previously, indicating that she wasn't underage.

As many have pointed out, if it is proven that Giddey was aware of the girl's age beforehand, then chances are he will face serious repercussions. In addition to the NBA likely getting involved, Josh Giddey could lose out on sponsorships and endorsements.

Although he has yet to miss any games due to the allegations, that could change in the future, depending on the league's findings.