Julius Randle’s wife Kendra flaunts $13179 Chanel bag whilst shooting for $9.6 billion shoe company

Julius Randle's wife made quite the style statement when she flaunted a pair of Chanel bags while shooting for Skechers. Taking to her Instagram stories, the businesswoman shared images of two Chanel bags — a sleek white clutch with a golden chain, and the other — a CC Mini Shoulder Bag Fuchsia Lambskin Antique in bright pink.

The pink bag featured a large antique gold CC tab snap and tonal stitching. According to the official site, the interior of the purse is lined in fuchsia canvas and leather. Furthermore, the combined value of two bags are $13179.

Her stories also had snippets of the shoot featuring their kids Kyden and Jaycey. The shoot was for Skechers, a $9.6 billion sports giant that also designs lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children. In this case, the stories appear to show that Kayden and Jaycey are in the shoot.

Kendra Randle flaunted both her Chanel bags during the Skechers shoot

For those unaware, Kendra Randle has her fashion brand KALORE that was launched in 2020. She studied fashion design and merchandising at the University of Kentucky, and according to People, aspired to have her fashion brand one day.

Kendra Randle earlier made a Scottish fan's day by getting him a signed jersey from Julius Randle

Earlier, Kendra Randle made a fan's dream come true when she got him a signed jersey by Julius Randle. The fan had traveled from Scotland to watch the New York Knicks play at the Madison Square Garden. However, the 3x NBA All-Star was on the bench after suffering a shoulder injury. That though didn't dampen spirits as the entrepreneur made the fan's trip to the Big Apple worth it.

As for Randle's injury, the forward is still on the recovery table. He continues to recover from the dislocated shoulder he suffered against the Miami Heat. The Knicks star awkwardly hit the court after the collision, then stayed down the floor looking in visible discomfort before teammates helped him up.

"There's still necessary steps," Randle told reporters in late February at New York's practice facility. "There's a process to everything. I have to weigh out everything, ultimately, and decide from there. But right now, I'm just focused on trying to avoid [surgery], obviously, and get back on the court as soon as I can."

The Knicks are one of the teams expected to make the playoffs after their strong start to the regular season. They are yet to be a fully healthy unit with OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson dealing with injuries as well. Only time will tell if Julius Randle and the side can make a deeper run in the playoffs.