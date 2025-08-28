"Just for another first round exit" - NBA fans react to Giannis Antetokounmpo dominating with 31 points in Greece's EuroBasket opener

NBA fans reacted to Giannis Antetokounmpo opening his EuroBasket 2025 stint with a 30-point game. Faced with Italy in Greece's first game in the tournament, Antetokounmpo took matters into his own hands from the get-go.The Greek Freak scored a game-high 31 points to lead his team to a victory. The NBA star also had seven rebounds and two assists, while shooting 70.0% from the field. Antetokounmpo's performance received mixed reactions from the fans on social media.Reacting to the post, a fan trolled Giannis Antetokounmpo and predicted a first-round exit for the Bucks star and his national team:&quot;All of this just for another first round exit 🤣.&quot;KD’s Burner 🐐 @KD_SZN7LINK@TheDunkCentral @ClutchPoints All of this just for another first round exit 🤣One of the fans shaded Antetokounmpo's long-range shot-making ability and compared him to Ben Simmons:&quot;still can’t shoot a 3 to save his life but y’all keep acting like he’s not just Greek Ben Simmons with better pr 💀.&quot;Ana Karen ୨ৎ @theanakarenLINK@TheDunkCentral @ClutchPoints still can’t shoot a 3 to save his life but y’all keep acting like he’s not just greek ben simmons with better pr 💀One of the fans claimed him as the most dominant player in the NBA. The fan also shaded the Bucks franchise:&quot;Most dominant player in the league. It’s just sad that he’s on a failed franchise.&quot;C P K (Γλεντζες Αλλοθρησκων) @Jorzz11LINK@TheDunkCentral @ClutchPoints Most dominant player in the league. It’s just sad that he’s on a failed franchiseA fan hilariously wrote that the European superstar had a great chance to play in the NBA:&quot;This guy might make it to the league if he keeps this up.&quot;𝕱𝖊𝖗𝖗𝖊𝖙 𝖆𝖑𝖑𝖊𝖓 @ferretallenLINK@TheDunkCentral @ClutchPoints This guy might make it to the league if he keeps this upA fan compared Giannis Antetokounmpo's performance to Luka Doncic against Poland. Despite opposing results, a fan put Doncic's performance over the Bucks' star.&quot;Luka was better. He’s just playing with janitors.&quot;Don77 @TheDonMatadorLINK@TheDunkCentral @ClutchPoints luka was better. He’s just playing with janitorsA fan declared Antetokounmpo the best basketball player in the world:&quot;Best player in the world.🔥🔥🔥.&quot;Ade… @PeakjebzLINK@TheDunkCentral @ClutchPoints Best player in the world.🔥🔥🔥A fan wasn't impressed with the Greek Freak scoring just 31 points against the weak Italian team:&quot;Couldn’t even get 35 vs plumbers😭😭💀.&quot;𝘈𝘤𝘦𝘺  @aceyvxLINK@TheDunkCentral @ClutchPoints Couldn’t even get 35 vs plumbers😭😭💀Italy's coach Gianmarco Pozzecco had a hilarious plan to stop Giannis AntetokounmpoEven before the Italian national team took the court against Giannis Antetokounmpo, they couldn't figure out any solid way to stop the NBA superstar. Already short on a way out of the tough situation, Italy's coach Gianmarco Pozzecco had just one way to stop the Greek Freak.&quot;Friend of mine is a sniper. We will put him at the top of the gym,&quot; Pozzecco said during a press conference.&quot;Probably, we will do this in the first quarter. So, he will not play second quarter, third quarter, fourth quarter ... This is the only option that I already got with staff. There is no other option. To stop him is not possible. He's unstoppable in the NBA. Can you imagine that we can stop him?&quot;Pozzecco is only echoing what several NBA teams have felt over the years when faced with Giannis Antetokounmpo. He led his team to a 75-66 victory over Italy despite being the only player with points in double digits.