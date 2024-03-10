Golden State Warriors veteran guard Klay Thompson could not hide his disappointment following their 126-113 loss to the San Antonio Spurs at home on Saturday.

While he had himself a good scoring game, finishing with a game-high 27 points on 8/16 shooting and 5/10 from three, it was not enough to tow his team to the much-needed victory.

During the post-game press conference, the five-time NBA All-Star was short and cryptic in his response when asked what happened to them against the Spurs.

He said:

“Just how the cookie crumbles sometimes.”

The Warriors came out collectively flat in the opening half against the Spurs that had them trailing by 19 points, 62-43, by halftime.

In the second half, Klay Thompson and Jonathan Kuminga tried to rally their team back but they were continuously frustrated by the visiting squad on both ends as they slumped to the tough defeat.

Kuminga finished the contest with 26 points on 10/17 shooting, with Trayce Jackson-Davis and Andrew Wiggins adding 11 points each. Chris Paul had a near double-double of 10 points and nine assists as he filled in for Steph Curry, who missed the game because of a right ankle sprain.

The defeat was the second straight for Golden State, putting a dent in their push to climb up the standings and position themselves better for a possible playoff spot.

Golden State is currently 10th in the Western Conference with a 33-30 record.

Klay Thompson says absence of Steph Curry made it tougher for them against the Spurs

The Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry missed their game against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday and Klay Thompson said it made it difficult for them to come up with the victory.

The Warriors fell to the visiting Spurs, 126-113, in front of their home fans at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The hosts never really got their game going as they found themselves playing catch-up for much of the contest and eventually slumped to the defeat.

Curry was out for the game after suffering a right ankle sprain in their game against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.

In the postgame press conference, Klay Thompson highlighted how they missed the presence of Curry, particularly his shot making, against the Spurs, saying:

“Well, Steph makes our life easier, everybody out there’s live's easier ‘cause he demands so much attention.”

Check out what he said below:

Curry leads the Warriors in scoring this season with an average of 26.9 points per game. He also has averages of 4.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 32.8 minutes in 59 games so far.

He is expected to miss their game against the Spurs on Monday in San Antonio and is set to be re-evaluated on Tuesday.