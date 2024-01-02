"Just a disconnect": Key member of Golden State Warriors' 2022 NBA title run breaks silence on team's chemistry

The Golden State Warriors continue to struggle, having lost three straight games to fall out of the Western Conference play-in picture. Amid their losing streak, Warriors veteran guard Gary Payton II recently spoke out about his team’s chemistry issues.

Payton played a key role off the bench on Golden State’s 2022 NBA title team. So, he knows what it takes for a group of players to come together and reach the pinnacle of success. According to the 31-year-old, this season’s squad is missing that championship-level camaraderie.

During a recent interview, Payton highlighted the Warriors’ lack of defensive communication, which has hindered their offense.

“I'm pretty sure you can see it on the court, it's just a disconnect that we have, especially on defense,” Payton said. “And I think our offense is predicated on our defense, and it should be the other way around.”

After 32 games, Golden State (15-17) ranks 14th in offensive rating (115.6) and 16th in defensive rating (115.2). So, the Warriors have been a middle-of-the-pack team on both ends of the floor.

In contrast, during the 2021-22 season, they had the league’s No. 2 defensive rating (106.6). That number trailed only the Boston Celtics (106.2), who they beat in the 2022 NBA Finals. So, Golden State has experienced a steep decline in defense over the past two years.

Some of the Warriors’ defensive shortcomings can probably be attributed to the absence of veteran star forward Draymond Green. The former Defensive Player of the Year remains suspended indefinitely and has only suited up in 15 games this season.

Regardless, the Warriors will have to start finding answers sooner rather than later if they want to avoid falling too far behind in the crowded West.

Steve Kerr wants to see more grit from Golden State

Following Golden State’s 132-122 home loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, Warriors coach Steve Kerr also challenged his team.

Kerr highlighted how the Warriors have plenty of individual talent, but lack the solidarity and focus that it takes to be an elite NBA team.

“We haven’t found that grit that every good team needs where you pull together and you just play for the group,” Kerr said.

“We’re not there yet. And that’s a problem. We’ve got great guys. I love every one of them. But until this team really connects in a way that is solely dedicated to winning each and every game, then we’re going to be stuck in this place.”

The Warriors’ next opportunity to get back on track comes on Tuesday when they host the Orlando Magic (19-13). The upstart Magic have been one of the league’s most surprising teams this season, ranking fifth in defensive rating (110.6). So, the matchup should pose another tough test.

