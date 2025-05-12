"Just how I like it": Draymond Green’s wife Hazel Renee cherishes poolside time with daughters on special day

While Draymond Green is engaged with the NBA playoffs, his wife, Hazel Renee, celebrated Mother's Day exactly the way she liked it. Renee posted a video on her Instagram story featuring their children.

The video showed her playing in the pool with her three children. In the caption, she revealed her preferred recipe to celebrate Mother's Day.

"Mothers Day," she wrote.

"Just how I like it ... swimming and brick oven pizza 🥰💞."

[Credit: IG/@lovehazelrenee]

Green and Renee met at Michigan State University but didn't start dating until 2018. Six years after Green was drafted by the Warriors, the couple first went public with their relationship with a kiss post.

The couple got engaged in 2019 and were set to get married in 2020. However, they pushed the date because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They tied the knot two years later at Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego.

Draymond Green and Renee are parents to four children. They co-parent "D.J." Green Jr. and daughter Olive Jay, who they have from their previous relationships. They also have two daughters, Cash and Hunni Green, born in 2020 and 2023, respectively.

Draymond Green pens a wholesome message for wife Hazel Renee on Mother's Day

Draymond Green gave his wife and mother of children her flowers on Mother's Day. The Warriors star made a special post dedicated to his wife on social media.

The Warriors' defensive stalwart posted pictures and videos of his wife, some of which featured Renee, the perfect mother to her children. Green made the post worthwhile with a wholesome message for his wife.

"Superwoman, one day will never be enough to celebrate what you mean to our family," Green wrote in the caption. "We love you and are lucky to have you as the Rock! Happy Mothers Day Mi Amor!"

Draymond Green and the Warriors are in the midst of a closely contested playoff series against the Timberwolves. While the former Defensive Player of the Year has been crucial in keeping the Warriors in the game with his defensive plays, he has also received backlash over risking his team's chances of making it to the Conference Finals.

In Game 3, the Warriors' defensive star was fouled out almost five minutes before the Timberwolves won by five points. In Game 2, Green was taken out of the game by Steve Kerr to avoid a second technical, which would have thrown him out of the game.

