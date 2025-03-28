"Just let us be": Jalen Green's girlfriend Draya Michele reacts as Duke fumes over troubling White Lotus' suicide scene

Jalen Green's girlfriend, Draya Michele, shared her reaction to Duke University's pushback against the viral TV series "White Lotus." On Thursday, Michele shared the pop-culture media outlet Diet Prada's Instagram post covering the university's reaction to their name being used in one of the scenes in the series.

The reality TV star shared her reaction on her Instagram story:

"Oh come on Duke, we're having a good time, just let us be," Michelle wrote.

Draya Michele shares her thoughts on Duke University's pushback on "White Lotus." (Credits: @drayamichele/Instagram)

In the sixth episode of the third season of "White Lotus," Timothy Ratliff, a character played by Jason Issacs, considered killing his wife and himself after their life apparently went south. The actor is wearing a Duke t-shirt as his character is an alumnus of the university.

Earlier in the fifth episode, Ratliff is seen wearing the same shirt with the Duke branding while contemplating thoughts of committing suicide. Duke University is reportedly not happy with the representation of its brand in such negative scenes and has voiced its concerns over the matter.

However, Jalen Green's girlfriend seems to like the series and wants the university to let the matter go.

Jalen Green's girlfriend, Draya Michele, gives her fans a glimpse into her workout schedule

Jalen Green's girlfriend, Draya Michele, gave her fans a glimpse into her workout schedule. On Friday, Michele shared a video of herself doing core strength training. The reality TV personality is seen lifting weights.

Michele expressed her opinions on the workout in a two-worded caption for her story.

"Soooo hard," Michele wrote.

Jalen Green's girlfriend shared a video of her working out in the Gym. (Credits: @drayamichele/Instagram)

Jalen Green's girlfriend has been on a weight-loss journey to acquire her ideal figure. Earlier this month, the "Basketball Wives of LA" star updated fans on her weight-loss goals.

Green and Michele have been together since August 2023. They welcomed their daughter in May. Despite a 17-year age gap, Michele and Green have been going strong while supporting each other.

Green is having a breakout season with the Houston Rockets this year. He is averaging 21.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists on 42.5% shooting. He has led his team to the second seed in the West with a 48-26 record. Michele is often spotted in Rockets' home games.

