Kanye West x Michael Jordan? Yeezy reshares Instagram post teasing possible collaboration between MJ, Marcus Jordan and DJ Khaled

Have you wondered what it would look like if there was a sneaker collection between Michael Jordan and Kanye West? What impact a collaboration between a household sports brand and one of the fastest-growing shoe brands have on pop culture? Well, wonder no more.

Stories making the rounds suggest a possible collaboration between Kanye West, Michael Jordan, his son Marcus Jordan and DJ Khaled. Ye has taken to his social media page to tease about the collaboration, which proves the authenticity of the news. He posted a slide with the first image bearing the Air Jordan logo, and the second slide was a screenshot of a post made by Nice Kicks about the collaboration.

Marcus Jordan had made a comment on DJ Khaled's Instagram post of a session between himself and Ye. In his response to the post, he hinted about a possible collaboration and the need to begin the conversation.

"Let's make THAT convo happen DJ Khaled, Kanye West and Pops. ITS A NEW YEARRRR, NEW TEETH, NEW STORES, NEW WHIPS, AND NEW CONVOS."

We will most likely be seeing a collection made by all parties soon. We await the announcement.

The Yeezy brand has seen massive success, grossing over $1.7 billion in revenue annually. West's deal with Adidas sees the legendary artist and entrepreneur own 100% of the brand, while maintaining complete creative control of the product designs and direction. The rapid growth of the brand has seen Ye earn more than $191 million in royalties.

Michael Jordan's Air Jordan has maintained relevance for over 37 years

Air Jordan was first produced in 1984 by Nike and designed by Peter Moore, Bruce Kilgore and Tinker Hatfield. They were made exclusively for NBA legend Michael Jordan and only released for public sale on April 1, 1985.

In the past 37 years of its existence, the brand has grown massively as it became a household name almost instantaneously with the booming career of MJ. They are arguably the trademark sneakers for basketball players and enthusiasts, with Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo, Carmelo Anthony and Otto Porter Jr. all being ambassadors for the brand.

The childhood of most fans was built on the luxury that is Air Jordan sneakers. It was a must-have for fans of the game and otherwise.

